We celebrate the life of James L. Schwarzkopf, a well-known educator, community leader, devoted husband, father and enthusiastic steward of God. He was also known for his infectious smile and love of people.

Born in 1937 near Montpelier to a farming family of the late Glenn Schwarzkopf and Careen Schwarzkopf, he was active in 4-H, FFA, and graduated as the valedictorian of the 1955 class of Montpelier High School.

He lived his entire life in Indiana where he earned his B.S. degree in agriculture education and biological science from Purdue University and his master’s degree in guidance counseling and secondary administration from Ball State University.

Jim began his career as an agriculture teacher at Eaton High School before becoming the principal of K-8th grade. He then served as the jr. sr. high school principal at Hamilton High School and is best known as the Jr./Sr. High School principal for 30 years at the Southern Wells School Corporation. During that tenure, he was named IASP District 3 Principal of the Year in 1996 and 2003. After retiring in 2006, he continued as an interim principal and substitute teacher for various area schools.

Aside from his educational career, Jim served on the Boards of the Wells County Foundation, Zoning Appeals and Sheriff’s Merit Board. He participated as a facilitator in the Wells County Leadership Academy. He was active with the Gideons International, serving as a speaker at various churches and served in the church leadership in each community of residence.

Jim was a believer in being physically fit and pleased to have run in all 92 county seats in Indiana, as well as all 50 state capitals. He was honored to be an Indiana Bicentennial torch bearer in Wells County. He was blessed to receive the Betty Erxleben Volunteer of the Year award in 2017. He was named the Grand Marshall of the 2018 Bluffton Street Fair.

Jim leaves behind his wife of 65 years, Sandy Schwarzkopf; two children, Dennis Schwarzkopf and Denise Schwarzkopf; a brother, Dean (Kathy) Schwarzkopf; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Schwarzkopf.

Friends and Family may come to share and remember Jim on Thursday, July 31, 2025, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Southern Wells School Cafetorium located at 9120 S. 300 W. Poneto, Indiana. Please enter through doors 4 or 15.

A Funeral Service will be held at the Southern Wells School Cafetorium on Friday, August 1, 2025, at 2 p.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A private family burial will take place at the Stahl Cemetery in Wells County.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be given to the Bluffton/Southern Wells Dollars for Scholars, Wells County Gideons, or to the donor’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, Montpelier, IN.