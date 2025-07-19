Barbara J. Sutton, 71, of Montpelier, passed away at 1:18 p.m. on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at IU Health-Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie. She was born on Thursday, Oct. 1, 1953, in Bluffton. Barbara married Steven Leon Sutton on Saturday, July 18, 1970, in Liberty Center. She was a 1971 graduate of Southern Wells High School and a member of The New Beginning Church, Bluffton. Barbara worked for Sheller-Globe and BRC both in Montpelier. She enjoyed crocheting, riding motorcycles and doing activities at the church where she was known as “Mom”.

She will be sadly missed by her husband of 55 years, Steven Leon Sutton, Montpelier; daughters, Amy Jean Bower, Fairmount, Rebecca Rena Hasenbeck, Salt Lake City, Utah; grandchildren, R.J. Hasenbeck and Sarah Fitton; great-grandchildren, Skye and Loki; and a brother, Mike (Joyce) Dulworth, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her father, E.J. Dulworth; mother, Lucille (Vaughn) Dulworth; brothers, Jerry Dulworth and James Dulworth; sisters, Judy Boyd, Phyllis Baublet, Linda Dulworth and Joyce Bailey; and grandson, Christopher Sutton.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home located at 109 W Windsor St Montpelier on Saturday, July 19, 2025, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 20, 2025.

A service to celebrate Barbara’s life will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 20, 2025 with Rev. Charles Myers officiating. Interment will follow in the Miller Cemetery in Wells County.

Preferred memorials: New Beginning Church 2187 West SR 218 Bluffton, IN. 46714

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com