Anna “Ann” L. (Ernst) Smith, 93, went to her eternal home on June 23, 2025.

She was born in Bluffton on March 5, 1932 as Anna Louise Clark and raised in Murray by mother and step-father, Effie and Forest Blocher.

Anna attended Lancaster High School concentrating in music and theater. Anna remained close to classmates throughout her life.

Anna married Jim Ernst in 1950 and raised four children in Fort Wayne. During that time, she was active in the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Local and National PTA. Anna later became an officer of the Allen County Courts Juvenile division where her love for children was shared with those in need.

Anna later married police officer Bill Smith and raised her youngest child (Wendi) at Lake Morrison in Coldwater, Michigan. She worked for Eckrich Meats in Quincy, Michigan as a shipping clerk during that time.

Anna later relocated to her hometown of Bluffton and worked at All Faith Bookstore and continued to work at Good Shepherd Bookstore where she enjoyed sharing her faith with all and welcomed visitors to the store. She was active with the First Church of Christ serving on missions.

Special lifetime friendships have been treasured by those who resided in Grabill, Indiana. Anna and family were blessed with caretakers from HomeCourt Home Care and Heritage Point of Fort Wayne following her stroke in 2020.

Anna’s greatest joy were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was instrumental in their lives giving loving support and sometime housing throughout the years.

She is survived by her children, Barry (Terri) Ernst, Marilyn (Patrick) Cleary, Susie Jackson, Jane (Bill) Cline and Wendi (Travis) Andrews; grandchildren, Sarah (Tommy) Strine, Lisa (Luke) Johnson (Luke), April (Jacey) Poulsen, Matthew (Angie) Jackson, Shaun Jackson, Tifany Jackson, Shad Stout, Logan Stout, Autumn Kilgore, Jocelyn Andrews and Emillia Andrews; and great-grand children, Abigail Strine, Caleb and Joshua Johnson, Ava and Owen Poulsen, and Penelope Minnimen. Anna has many nieces and nephews who have given her joy in her lifetime.

Anna is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Victor and Emory Clark; sisters, Celeste Troyer, Mary McAlpin and Virginia Schocke; and daughter-in-law Gail Ernst.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm. on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the First Church of Christ – Youth Group.

Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.