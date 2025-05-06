Russell Thomas Haines, known fondly as Russ, passed away on April 21, 2025, in Tallahassee, Florida. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Nancy (Donaghy)Haines.

Russ graduated from East Union Center High School in Wells County, Indiana. He worked for REMC and Indiana Bell before serving in the US Army First Cavalry in Korea.

In 1967, Russ and his wife Nancy moved from Indiana to Tallahassee. Throughout his career, Russ rebuilt and repaired mobile homes, later starting his own mobile home park and heating/AC business.

A man of many passions, Russ was a longtime member of the American Antique Automobile Club. He enjoyed meticulously restoring vintage vehicles. His 1929 Chevrolet and 1917 Haynes restorations earned national recognition. He participated in the Florida Artists Blacksmith Association and was a dedicated member of the Dixie Flywheelers and Deep South Gas and Stream Engine Club.

Russ was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Ella Haines, and his brother, Chester Haines. In addition to his wife Nancy, he is survived by their children, Dewayne Haines and Peggy Haines; his grandson, Vincent Haines and wife Naomi; his sister, Margaret “Marge” Blair – husband Darrel; and many other loving relatives and host of friends who will miss him dearly.

A celebration of life to offer prayers, share memories and stories will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 31, 2025, at Calvary Tabernacle Church, located at 6165 Blountstown Hwy in Tallahassee.