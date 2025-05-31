With heavy hearts and deep gratitude for the life she lived, we announce the passing of Nancy Lou Schooley of Plainfield, Indiana, on May 28, 2025 at the age of 84.

Nancy will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 62 years, Donald Lee Schooley; children, Catherine (Michael) Johnson, and Kent (Jami) Schooley; grandchildren, Todd (Caitlin) Johnson, Brandon (Hanna) Johnson, and Hannah Crist; great-grandchildren, Oliver, Silas, Rowan, and Nora Johnson; siblings, Carol Engle and Kay Wheeler; and numerous other family members and friends.

Nancy was predeceased by her parents, Hubert and Clara Wheeler; sibling, Kelly Wheeler; and infant daughter, Lori and infant son, Mark.

Nancy lived her life by the golden rule: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” After facing the many challenges caused by her diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes in 1965, she chose to expand upon her career as a registered nurse and pursued her masters in social agency counseling, and then became a certified diabetes educator. Her lifelong occupation and ministry was in helping others learn to live better, healthier lives while dealing with their diabetes and overall health. After working 46 years in the healthcare field Nancy retired and then became certified as a parish nurse which she used to develop and coordinate the health ministries program at her church, Avon United Methodist Church.

Nancy spent her entire life helping others whether it was through her occupation, her church or by serving her community. Her main enjoyment was spending time with family and friends.

A celebration of Nancy’s life will be held Wednesday, June 4, 2025, beginning with visitation at 11 a.m, followed by the celebration of life service beginning at 1 p.m. at the Avon United Methodist Church in Avon, Indiana. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, June 5, 2025 at 11 a.m. at the Stahl Cemetery near Reiffsburg, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.

Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield Indiana is handling arrangements. Please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com to leave the family a condolence.