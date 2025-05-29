Mary Markley Marshall died at her home on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, on April 6, 2025.

Born in Bluffton on March 5, 1936, Mary was the daughter of Max and Eunice McGraw Markley. She married the Rev. Robert Pollard III in 1959 and the two parted ways in 1982. In 1987, Mary married Allerton Delano “Tony” Marshall in Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

She is also survived by her sons, Robert Markley Pollard (Lisa) and Mark Redwood Pollard (Jill Enos); and by six Pollard grandchildren, Robbie, Max, Sammy, Colette, Oscar and Drew. She was preceded by her older sister, Susanne Markley Spradling (Lou), in 1996.

A service will take place at noon Saturday, May 31m at All Saints Episcopal Church, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.