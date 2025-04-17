Home News Road work on South Indiana Road work on South Indiana April 17, 2025 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Crews have begun road work on South Indiana Street as part of Community Crossings Matching Grant-aided projects. Reconstruction of sidewalks, driveway approaches, curbs and a new storm sewer is planned for the area. (Photo by Jonathan Snyder)… Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Police Notebook: 04-17-2025 News Markle plans grant application for sewer infrastructure project RSS Local family joins suit against Department of Education