Cemetery Board will meet Monday morning The Wells County Cemetery Board will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, July 14, in the Ash Room the Wells County Public Library, in the meeting room of the main library, 200 W. Washington St. Topics on the agenda include: • Review of Murray Cemetery restoration project. • Three-year strategic…

