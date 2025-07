INCIDENTS City: Thursday, 2:05 p.m., 20 block of Pine Grove Court. Domestic dispute. Thursday, 7:26 p.m., 200 block of Premier Avenue. Domestic dispute. Thursday, 8:40 p.m., Main and Monroe streets. Single-vehicle crash. Motorcycle. Subject transported to hospital. Thursday, 10:49 p.m., 80 block of Sunset Drive. Report of unknown subject taking photos. Subject advised they were…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here