Charles Benjamin Ames Jr., loving husband, father, grandfather and brother passed away at 4:44 a.m. on Feb. 6, 2025.

He left behind his wife, Kathy Ames; sister, Edith Pond; brother, Rocco Ames; one daughter, Maranda Christlieb; one son, Shawn Smith; and two grandchildren, Ryan and Eileen Christlieb.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles B. Ames Sr. and Retha Eileen Livingston.

He was cremated and layed to rest at Highland Park Cemetery in Fort Wayne.

His celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. March 8, 2025, at River of Life Church in Bluffton.