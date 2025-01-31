Wanda E. Booher, 94, of Bluffton, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025 at Christian Care Retirement Community.

Wanda was born on Oct. 4, 1930, in Huntington County to Pearl and Lela Hall. Wanda graduated from the Methodist Hospital Diploma Registered Nurse Program, Fort Wayne, in 1951 with additional education at Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis. She worked at Caylor Nickel Hospital for 28 years. She was the first Nurse Manager in the Pediatric Unit and loved every child who was placed under her care. She was a member of the First Church of Christ in Bluffton.

On Nov. 25, 1953, Wanda and William H. Booher were married in Fort Wayne. He preceded her in death on May 19, 1994.

She leaves behind her two children, Frandora (Bruce) Lesh and Thomas W. Booher, all of Bluffton, along with three grandchildren; Tyler (Tara) Lesh, of Davis, California, Tanner (Kylee) Lesh and Cydney Lesh, all of Bluffton, and two great-grandchildren, Anaia and Kieran Lesh.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William, her parents, Pearl and Lela Hall, a brother, Cyril Hall and a sister, Virginia Bardsley.

A private family funeral service has taken place with burial following at Six Mile Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Parkview Foundation for Nursing Scholarships or to Riley Children’s Hospital and may be directed thru the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.