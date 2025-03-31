Betty Ruth Stephens, 94, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2025, at River Terrace Health Care Center in Bluffton.

Betty was born on June 24, 1930, to Charles and Reba Mitchell in Parker, Indiana. Betty was a devoted mother to Connie (Ken) Hauser of Bluffton, and Karen (Don) Ryckeart of Granger. She was also a loving grandma to Lisa (Kelby) Weybright of Bluffton, Scott (Vickie) Hauser of Goshen, Amy (Todd) Richardson of Osceola and Shane (Samantha) Ryckeart of Osceola. She had 11 great-grandchildren, Garrett, Jacob and Maria Weybright; Austin Replogle; Colin and Emily Hauser; Noah and Carter Richardson; and Ethan, Ella and Cole Ryckeart.

Betty had a wide range of hobbies including cake decorating and painting ceramics. She was also an avid Notre Dame sports fan. Betty enjoyed crocheting and made special blankets for all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. On her 80th birthday, she rode eight miles on her three-wheeled bike around her neighborhood. Additionally, she loved music and directed the church choir at Pleasant Valley Church in Osceola for many years.

Betty is preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Frank L. Stephens; parents, Charles and Reba Mitchell; and sisters, Dorothy Nuckols and Lu Mills.

She is survived by her daughters, Connie (Ken) Hauser and Karen (Don) Ryckeart; four grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by five sisters, Nina Howell of Farmland, Rosemary Swingley of Cincinnati, Ohio, Sandra Knotts of Albany, Kentucky, Diana (Dave) Gaultney of Muncie, Marsha Smith of Arcola, Illinois; and her brother, Fred (Mary) Mitchell of Sebring, Florida.

A private family service will take place at a later date at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola, Indiana.

Memorials may be made in Betty’s memory to River Terrace Health Care Center, 400 Caylor Blvd., Bluffton, IN 46714, or to Eleos Hospice Care, 4432 Ardmore Ave., Unit B, Fort Wayne, IN 46809.