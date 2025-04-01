Ruth Ann Bienz, 89, of Ossian Indiana, passed away on Sunday, March 30, 2025 at Adams Woodcrest in Decatur, Indiana.

She was born on Dec. 14, 1935, in Decatur to the late Paul Busse Sr. and Mathilda (Graft) Busse.

Ruth was united in marriage to Frederick “Fritz” Bienz on March 4, 1956, and they shared 64 years together before his passing on July 23, 2020.

She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ossian, where she participated in the Bell Choir. She was also involved with the LWML.

Ruth was a 1954 graduate of Adams Central High School in Monroe, Indiana. She retired as a secretary for Sales Force Inc. and had previously worked at Savinelli Pipes and HJ Bodey Food Brokers.

She enjoyed playing the piano and for many years was a piano teacher.

Survivors include her sons, David (Mary Beth) Bienz of Fort Wayne, Steven (Susan) Bienz of Fort Wayne, Brian (Lana) Bienz of Fort Wayne; brothers, Michael (Peg) Busse of Decatur, Gary (Frieda) Busse of Decatur; sister, Wanda Hertel of Decatur; sister-in-law, Leona Busse of Decatur; 10 grandchildren, Laura Bienz, Jeff Bienz, Alex (Amelia) Bienz, Kate (Marc) Trani, Michael Bienz, Emilie (Russell) Baumann, Clinton (Gwen) Bienz, James Bienz, Erin Bienz and Sierra Bienz; five great-grandchildren, Riley Trani, Elijah Bienz, RosaJoy Bienz, Millie Baumann and Levi Baumann.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth was preceded in death by her two brothers, Ralph (Barbara) Busse and Paul Busse Jr.; and brother-in-law, Wallace Hertel.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ossian, Indiana, with Pastor Samuel Wirgau officiating. A burial service will follow at Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ossian, Indiana and one prior to the service on Sunday.

Preferred memorials can be given to Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ossian, Indiana.