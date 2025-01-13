Raymond P. Lanternier, 85, of Bluffton, passed away on Saturday evening, Jan. 11, 2025, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

He was born on Aug. 4, 1939, in Marion, Indiana to Joseph J. and Catherine (Wall) Lanternier. Ray graduated from Central Catholic High School in Fort Wayne in 1957. He served his country in the United States Air Force from 1957 to 1965. He was the office manager and bookkeeper at Cline Lumber Company for 41 years, retiring in 2006.

Ray and Francile Gayle (Custer) were married on Oct. 27, 1963, at Trinity UB Church in Decatur, by Rev. Fuhrman Miller and Rex Custer.

Ray was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church and Bluffton Optimist Club and Wells County Crime Stoppers.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Gayle Lanternier of Bluffton; and daughter, Janell S. (Philip) Davis of Eugene, Oregon.

Ray is preceded in death by his parents; his son, John J. Lanternier on Oct. 14, 2010; and a brother, Earl J. Lanternier.

A time share memories and visit with the family will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at the First United Methodist Church in Bluffton. Burial will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made in Ray’s memory to the First United Methodist Church and can be directed to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.