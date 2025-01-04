INCIDENTS

City:

Thursday, 3:56 p.m., Capri Court. Report of man possibly harassing a woman, unable to locate.

Thursday, 5:45 p.m., 500 block of Cottonwood Court. Verbal domestic dispute.

Thursday, 6:12 p.m., 600 block of South Jersey Street. Report trespassing, possibly ongoing issue.

Thursday, 6:26 p.m., 700 block of South Williams Street. Report of theft.

Thursday, 7:35 p.m., Walmart. Report of trespassing.

Thursday, 7:46 p.m., Main Street and Premier Avenue. Driver cited for no valid license.

Thursday, 10:41 p.m., 800 block of Eastmoor Drive. Report of partying and loud noise at location where no one was living. Officer found main door open, but no foot prints in the snow.

Friday, 12:19 a.m., Western Avenue and Decker Drive. Intoxicated driver, juvenile detained.

Friday, 11:15 a.m., Pine Grove Apartments. Junk violation.

County:

Thursday, 12:10 p.m., Wells County Courthouse. Person arrested on warrant out of Allen County.

Thursday, 4:28 p.m., 5559 W 300 N. Deceased person found in woods, apparent incident with fallen tree branch.

Thursday, 6:33 p.m., Airplane Express, Bluffton. Car vs. deer.

Friday, 6:16 a.m., 7824 SE S.R. 116, Bluffton. Car in ditch, Indiana State Police handled crash report.

ACCIDENTS

City:

Thursday, 4:30 p.m., S.R. 1 at Wabash Street. Samantha J. Brickley, 26, Bluffton, was driving a 2015 Chrysler Town and Country northbound on S.R. 1 and rear ended a stopped 2010 Chrysler 300 driven by Madison P. Selke, 26, Fort Wayne. Damage exceeded $1,000.

County:

Thursday, 6:28 p.m., Elm Grove Road, Bluffton. Mason Raines, 29, Bluffton, was driving a 2012 Hyundai Azera westbound on S.R. 124 and struck a deer. The vehicle was towed from the scene. Damage exceeded $5,000.

Thursday, 9:17 p.m., C.R. 700 S, Bluffton. Brooklyn Moore, 19, Poneto, was driving a 2019 Kia Stinger westbound on C.R. 700 S and struck a raccoon. Damage exceeded $2,500.

Friday, 2:28 a.m., C.R. 1100 S, Keystone. Justin Byler, 18, Poneto, was driving a 2017 Ford F-350 southbound and hit a slick spot, going off the roadway and hitting a utility pole. The vehicle was towed from the scene. Damage exceeded $25,000.

FIRES

Thursday, 8:05 p.m., Dollar General, Ossian. Smell of gas reported in back room, building evacuated.

ARRESTS

Jason Dewayne Harding, 47, Bryant; possession of meth, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Bond set at $5,000.

Raven Dawn Haney, 30, Bluffton; compulsory attendance for full term, a Class B misdemeanor, and neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony. Bond set at $6,000.