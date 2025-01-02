INCIDENTS

City:

Monday, 8:18 p.m., Pak A Sak North. Unwanted party, warned for trespassing.

Monday, 8:18 p.m., Pak A Sak South. Unwanted party. Robert D. Bodenheimer, 45, Yoder, arrested for criminal trespassing, a Class A misdemeanor. Booked and released.

Tuesday, 12:22 a.m., 1000 block of Clark Avenue. Report of battery.

Tuesday, 9:05 a.m., Taco Bell. Report of an abandoned vehicle.

County:

Monday, 12:22 p.m., 1248 E 100 N, Bluffton. Semi backed into ditch, tow truck pulled it out.

ACCIDENTS

City:

Sunday, 3:58 p.m., S.R. 1 at Wabash Street. Elizabeth Terry, 36, Bluffton, was driving a 2021 Kia Forte northbound on S.R. 1 when a 2012 Lexus CT driven by Anthony Shively, 60, Bluffton, entered the lane and struck the Forte on the driver’s side. Damage exceeded $5,000.

Tuesday, 6:28 a.m., 1111 S Adams St. Brent W. Stultz, 54, Bluffton, was backing a 2023 Ford Transit from a parking spot and failed to see a stopped 2019 Nissan Altima driven by Mo S. Far, 36, Fort Wayne. Damage exceeded $2,500.

ARRESTS

Abraham Philip Pearson, 18, Keystone; minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage. Booked and released.

Michael Arthur Musco, 39, Bluffton; battery against public safety official engaged in official duty, a Level 6 felony, and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Bond set at $6,000. Bonded.