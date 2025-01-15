Eva Mae Schemerhorn Minnich, 101, of Warren, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, at Heritage Pointe in Warren.

Eva Mae was born June 18, 1923, in Huntington County, to Aulden and Leatha M. (Ziegler) Schemerhorn.

She is survived by daughter Julia Ann (Richard) Stegmaier and Michael Stetzel. Surviving are seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; as well as three nieces.

Preceding her in death are her parents, Leatha and Aulden Schemerhorn; husband, Howard Minnich; daughter, Mary Ellen Stetzel; and great-grandson, Chase Saterthwaite.

Friends and family may gather to share and remember on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at Heritage Pointe Applegate Chapel located at 801 Huntington Ave. Warren, IN 46792, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. A funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m. with Chaplain Ginny Soultz officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren, Indiana.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren, Indiana.