Mr. Edward “Ed” Henry Thiele Jr., 88, of Ossian, passed away on Saturday evening, Jan. 11, 2025, at Stillwater Hospice, surrounded by his family.

He was born on Aug. 2, 1936, in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Edward H. Sr. and Frieda (Melcher) Thiele. Mr. Thiele was a 1954 graduate of Ossian High School.

Mr. Thiele entered into the services of the U.S. Army Corp in Sept. of 1959, and was stationed in Korea until March of 1961.

Ed was employed by Hower Tool from 1965 to 1995, where he retired. Throughout his retirement he worked for Larry Heckber, then Eventt Norris at Ossian Hardware until his death.

He was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne, where he served in various roles of leadership and sang in the choir. He served on the Heartland REMC Board of Directors for 24 years, also serving Allen County Credit Union, Pleasant Township Advisory Board and Allen County 4-H Board. He loved going to Canada on fishing trips, farming with Zane and Foster Reed and being a part of his daughter, grandkids and great-grandkids daily lives.

On July 18, 1964, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Ed and Connie (Sheley) were married and shared a beautiful 33 years of marriage until her passing in Dec. of 1997.

Ed is survived by his only daughter Heidi (Jeff) Reed of Ossian.

Known as “Grandpa T” he loved his three grandchildren, Liza (Chris) Lee of Ossian, Justice Reed of Fort Wayne, and Eva Faith Reed of Ossian; along with three great-grandchildren, Demi, E.J. and Nash Lee.

He is also survived by three brothers and two sisters, Richard “Sam” Thiele of Austin, Indiana, Martha (Norv) Bauermeister of Ossian, Kenneth (Cindy) Thiele of Alexandria Minnesota, Mary Lou Bearman of Fort Wayne, and Donald (Vicki) Thiele of New Haven, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by a brother and two sisters, Carl Thiele, Ruth Stauffer, and Norma Schaefer.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton and for one hour prior to the service at the church.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 16933 Thiele Road, Fort Wayne, with Rev. David Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church Cemetery with Military Honors by the United States Army Honor Guard and American Legion Post 111 Honor Guard.

Memorials may be made to Tunnels to Towers and directed to the funeral home.

