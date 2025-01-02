By JONATHAN SNYDER

The cost of sewer lining spot repairs was approved by the Board of Public Works and Safety Tuesday.

Utility Director Jon Oman reported that several areas of repair took more effort and material than expected, which the expenditure is addressing. Work on South Johnson, Wabash, Arnold and Wayne streets were cited in the spot repairs. The repairs will cost $76,711.62, negotiated down from the initially proposed $89,000 due to certain projects running longer than expected. The funds will come out of the project’s work allowance budget, which still has over $303,000 left for any future work requests.

Additionally, the board accepted Christopher B. Burke Engineering’s proposal to continue helping the city with municipal separate storm sewer (MS4) requirements. Burke helps the city stay in compliance with state guidelines for MS4 properties. In 2024, the city was not to pay more than $50,000 worth for Burke’s services through the year, and the city officially spent $37,856. The new agreement will see the city pay no more than $45,000 for 2025, with Oman expecting the city to spend between $30,000 and $32,000.

Oman and Mayor John Whicker both described the relationship between Burke and the city as “positive”. Oman additionally noted that the more they learn from Burke, the more the city can handle on its own and the less need for Burke’s services. Questions about the budget line item used led to Clerk-Treasurer Bri Lautzenheiser clarifying that payment will be made through the sewage fund, which has approximately $1,900,000 in the account.

