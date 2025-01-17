Austin A. Calhoun, 30, of Bluffton, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025.

Austin was born on Dec. 1, 1994, in Fort Wayne, to Timothy A. Calhoun and Susan K. (Shipley) Benitez. After attending Wayne High School, Austin enlisted in the United Sates Army and honorably served from 2014 to 2023.

Family was very important to Austin. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends gaming, going on campouts and traveling. He was a foodie and enjoyed cooking for his family, or was always ready to try out a new restaurant. He had a special bond with his military family and traveled to stay connected and support each other after they successfully completed their tour together.

Survivors include his mother, Susan K. Benitez of Bluffton; his father, Timothy A. (Trina) Calhoun of Huntington; along with his children, Lilyana (Lily) Calhoun, Dy`Sjian and Xyiana, along with their mother, Toya Williams, all of San Antonio, Texas. He is also survived by his siblings, Tyler (Ashlyn Mechling) Calhoun of Bluffton, Shelby (Alec Parker) Macias of Fort Wayne and Emily (Ryan Williams) Calhoun of Fort Wayne; along with his grandparents, Richard Shipley of Cromwell, Indiana, and Cynthia Heniser of Fort Wayne.

Austin is preceded in death by a daughter, Stormy C. Royal; and grandparents, Taylor and Lois Calhoun.

Funeral Services for Austin will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton with Military Honors by the United States Army Honor Guard and American Legion Post 111 Honor Guard of Bluffton.

Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made in Austin’s memory for a college fund for his daughter, Lilyana, with checks payable to Toya Williams.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.