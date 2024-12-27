State Rep. Matt Lehman previews upcoming legislative session

By HOLLY GASKILL

“Every time you go into a long session, it starts and ends with the budget,” said State Rep. Matt Lehman.

Lehman (R-Berne), who represents all of Adams County and parts of Wells and Jay counties, recognized that this upcoming legislative session beginning on Jan. 8 has quite a bit on its docket. But above all, it all comes down to the budget.

Revenue forecasts released Dec. 18 show an increase of 3% in 2025 and 0.3% in 2026. With a small margin, Lehman said the state will have to be more judicious with their budget requests.

“We have seen such an increase in Medicaid, and it’s going to take a bigger and bigger chunk out of our budget — 9% increase is what they’re estimating,” Lehman told The News-Banner. “And when you’ve got education, which is taking half of your budget just with K-12, then you got post-secondary education, and Medicare. Fiscally, we’re in really good shape as a state, but we’re not going to have that extra money that maybe we’ve had in the past. So if you just meet your obligations, we’re done.”

He added, “It’s gonna be some very difficult decisions around where and what do we fund that makes the most sense.”

The Budget, Medicaid and Education

Lehman said legislators will have a “very tough decision” to look at Medicaid eligibility in particular. Eligibility requirements were loosened to assist during the pandemic, but Lehman believes the state needs to focus on getting “back to normal.”

In February 2020, 1.5 million Hoosiers relied on Medicare for healthcare, compared to nearly 2 million today. Though, that number has fallen from its peak of 2.3 million in April 2023.

Lehman added that this increases more than just the state’s budget — federal reimbursement has not increased for Medicaid, which affects providers who accept it.

“We don’t want to lose access to care because of cuts to Medicaid, but at the same time, I think the first thing we have to look at is that eligibility piece,” Lehman said. He recognized that it’s an often-sensitive topic, but said lawmakers should approach changes to eligibility with a “scalpel, not a sword.”

Should Congress reduce its financial obligation, Indiana is also one of nine states with a provision that would immediately revoke Medicaid provisions in the Healthy Indiana Plan.

Meanwhile, the Department of Education accounts for roughly half of the state’s budget. Though Lehman doesn’t anticipate any cuts, he also doesn’t anticipate fulfilling any new, big requests.

“The last two budget cycles, we put in record amounts of new dollars into true public education,” Lehman said. “And I think you’ll see a commitment not going to go backward — hopefully not. But I think it’s going to be like everywhere else; it’s going to be not probably what they want, but I think we’re continuing to make sure that there’s a good, solid footprint for public education.”

Energy

Utility costs and Indiana’s ballooning energy needs have been a growing conversation among lawmakers, particularly with data centers being built in Allen County and South Bend. Outside of the budget, Lehman thinks it’s the biggest issue lawmakers will tackle.

“Coal has gone the way of the dinosaur,” Lehman said. “There’s too many options out there.” The trouble is identifying the best sustainable option for the state.

Though solar and wind energy projects have been discussed within his district, Lehman is unabashedly a proponent of nuclear energy. He believes it’s much safer today with proper regulations than many people have been led to believe because of historical associations with the Cold War and nuclear meltdowns.

“I don’t want solar (panels) in my backyard,” Lehman said. “I’d put a nuclear reactor in my backyard.”

Regardless, Lehman feels strongly that local governance should maintain control of local decisions about energy production.

Road Funding

“Nobody’s a fan of the gas tax,” Lehman said. “At the same time, it is improving our roads. But it’s a diminishing tax. You’re getting more and more electric vehicles. You’re getting more and more fuel efficient.”

The solution? Toll roads.

Lehman anticipates the state to first look at stretches of I-70, I-65 and the Boorman Expressway — all of which are heavily traveled by out-of-state vehicles. Altogether, Lehman feels it would be a productive switch if the gas tax is gradually lowered and the tolls didn’t pose an inconvenience to driving time.

Property Taxes

While property taxes have undeniably increased, Lehman finds more questions than answers in how to provide relief to taxpayers. Should the state shift the tax caps? How can there be property tax relief while funding public safety needs? Will this be a problem in a few years?

“I’m kind of looking at a big picture,” Lehman said. “What’s the short-term fix? But at the same time, whatever we fix today, will it be an issue in five or six years from now?”

He added, “All things are on the table now, and we’ll see where it goes, but I don’t think anyone sees this as where we need to cut, cut, cut. If anything, I think we just need to make sure we’re focused.”

The death penalty

State Rep. Bob Morris (R-Fort Wayne) has filed a bill, co-authored by Chris Trudy (R-Fort Wayne) and Jake Teshka (R-North Liberty), that would repeal the death penalty. The state executed its first inmate since 2009 with the lethal injection of convicted murderer Joseph Corcoran earlier this month.

While Lehman considers himself pro-life, he differs from Morris’ perspective that “pro-life” includes opposition to the death penalty. “One is taking of innocent life and one is taking of a life that had their trial,” Lehman said.

Even so, he acknowledged there may be a need for reform to consider only the most severe cases and to recognize the role of mental health issues. “But I think long-term, just abolishing it is not a good idea,” he said.

A new administration

Gov.-elect Mike Braun has added eight individuals who will serve as secretaries for respective offices to his administration, as well as cabinet positions for the adjunct general of the Indiana National Guard and superintendent of the Indiana State Police.

While the new positions bring some curiosity for Lehman, he’s worked with three other governors, each with their own perspective and approach, during his four previous terms. He expects Braun’s experience in the Senate to help bridge some of the transition.

Braun has put out what Lehman called a “pretty aggressive” agenda, but Lehman is looking forward to seeing what the state can accomplish.

“It’ll be different,” Lehman commented. “But I think Mike’s vision is pretty strong.”

