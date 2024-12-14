By JONATHAN SNYDER

Tri-Recovery, a nonprofit dedicated to helping people in addiction recovery, has opened its fifth chapter.

Tri-Recovery, founded in November 2022, has seen immense growth in the last two years. Chapters have been founded in Wells, Huntington, Adams and Wayne counties. In Bluffton alone, Tri-Recovery has seen an average of 22 people attending meetings every week through the past two months.

Dillon Traynor, left, Cody Cox and Wendell Allen all celebrate their accomplishments with T-shirts provided by Tri-Recovery.

Tri-Recovery focuses on the biological side of recovery by attempting to substitute drug or other addiction-induced dopamine and endorphins with ones brought on through exercise and outdoor-themed activities. Parkview Health has shared its support for Tri-Recovery’s efforts. Tri-Recovery Founder Andy Yergler mentioned that Parkview has directed some of its patients to Tri-Recovery’s meetings.

“Parkview, they have requirements,” Yergler said. “People have to attend X amount of meetings a week. Parkview has recognized us as one of those meetings here in our community. They are a big supporter of what we’re doing.”

Andy Yergler showcases other physical events to the gathered group. (Photos by Jonathan Snyder)

Support has also come from city and county organizations. The Bluffton Common Council committed $4,000 towards the program in March, with funds going towards rewards for regular attendance and length of sobriety. Park passes, running shoes and coverage of entry fees for races are available for those who commit to the program and show progress.

Yergler is also thankful for county judicial support. Yergler said that he has met with Prosecutor Colin Andrews and Judge Kenton Kiracofe, who both have shown their support for the program and for victims of drug use. Yergler also noted that the community’s view on those afflicted with addiction has been changing throughout the years.

Brett Shorb, left, and Victor Thomas, talk while walking alongside the street. Rachel Aber talks with others in the back. (Photos by Jonathan Snyder)

“I like to see how this organization is bringing the have nots with the haves,” Yergler said. “People are seeing this doesn’t discriminate.”

Yergler’s program has been inspiring for people in recovery, with others in the program meeting and walking together outside of their traditional weekly meeting time. The meetings themselves include a simple walk with other people either in recovery or supporting those who are. People who have recovered from their addictions will walk alongside those currently suffering and talk about their journey through recovery and help others through life situations.

“This doesn’t stop when things are good,” Yergler said. “It’s part of that mental form to say, ‘Hey, if I can walk in two feet of snow to a meeting, I can walk away from that beer when that time comes. We’re trying to be just a little bit better today than what we were yesterday.”

Yergler also plans to put a curriculum together, which will include journals that track the recovery process in three areas, relationships, adventure and habits. Yergler hopes that driving people towards others who are dedicated to seeing growth, other outdoor parks or landmarks and healthy living routines can further supplement the recovery process.

Yergler has gotten help from Alan Siepker, a friend of Yergler and owner of HR Ideas Unlimited, to help write the curriculum. Siepker said that his experience in human resources will give others who want to help with the program a roadmap to be trained for guiding and leading others towards recovery.

A potential chapter in Wabash County is also progressing. Yergler wants to see a six-month commitment from a team of three people dedicated to helping people before the chapter is officially started. Yergler also dreams of seeing the program expand towards bariatric units and into the school systems and work on preventative measures in schools.

“We’re trying to take it as we go,” Yergler said. “There’s so many great ideas on what we can do and where we can go with this. But at this point our main focus is just helping someone with their recovery.”

Donations to the program can be made through contacting Yergler on social media sites. Yergler plans on adding a donation link on their website, tri-recovery.com, but work still needs done before its launch.

jonathan@news-banner.com