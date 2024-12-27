Stanley “Stan” Dean Gilbert, 82, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 25, 2024, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

Stan was born in Bluffton on Oct. 6, 1942, to Ralph M. and Nellie L. (Walsmith) Gilbert. He married Carolyn Jo Park in Uniondale on June 2, 1962; she survives.

Stan graduated from Chester Center High School in 1960 and later received his bachelor’s degree in education from Huntington College in 1966. He would later receive his master’s degree in education from the University of Saint Francis. Stan was a teacher for the Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District for 45 years, retiring in 2011, where he also coached cross-country and track for over 30 years.

Stan and Carolyn were members of the St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Uniondale for many years, until they started to attend the First Reformed Church in Bluffton, where they have been members for the past 40 years. Over the years, Stan enjoyed spending time traveling with his wife, Carolyn, playing cards, gardening, and growing flowers. He especially enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren at family celebrations and other events.

In addition to his wife of 62 years, Stan is survived by four daughters, Angela (Jon) Oman of Bluffton, Julia (Dave) Johnson of Bluffton, Christine (Vince) Constantine of Fishers, and Cara (Craig) Shoemaker of Russiaville; a son, Geoffrey (Ivy) Gilbert of Bluffton; and 18 grandchildren, Derrick (Christina) Oman, Danielle (Brent) Kunkel, Lauren (Casey) Krauter, Hannah (Nick) Angermeier, Caylynne (Trent) Moore, Darcie (Logan) Wulpi, Dean, Jackson, Elaina, and Ana Constantine, Ghrey (Ashley) Gilbert, Bailey (Josh) Barnes, Logan and Audrey Gilbert, and Emma, Olivia, Levi, and Ella Shoemaker. Stan is also survived by 19 great-grandchildren, Kaden, Liam, Cora, Wesley, Eliza, Harrison, Roberta, Harvest, Conrad, Fritz, Van, Cooper, Wade, Mckenna, Lyla, Jack, Andrew, Eden and Scout. Stan’s greatest joy and blessing was his family.

Aside from his parents, Stan was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph M. Gilbert and Ralph “Bud” W. Gilbert Sr.; a sister, Carolyn J. Saxman; two grandsons, Titus and Josiah Gilbert; and a great-grandson, Matthew Wulpi.

Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, at the First Reformed Church in Bluffton, with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. Pastor Adam Carroll and Dr. Bryson “Gene” Bell will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Ossian.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the First Reformed Church of Bluffton or the Wells County 4-H Backpack Program.

Online condolences may be shared at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.