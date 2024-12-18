By JONATHAN SNYDER

Bids for two projects were heard by the Board of Public Works and Safety Tuesday.

The Board of Works heard bids for improvements to Roush Park and alley paving. Brooks Construction had the low bid for Roush Park improvements at $411,392. Other bids from DC Construction, E&B Paving and Wayne Asphalt ranged from about $50,000 to $100,000 over Brooks’ bid. Parks Department Superintendent Brandy Fiechter will review each bid and recommend one at the board’s Dec. 19 special meeting.

Brooks also had the low bid for alley paving responsibilities, with their bid totaling $243,334. DC’s bid was over $100,000 more, and Wayne bid $373,900 total. Street Department Commissioner Tim Simpson will review the three bids and will recommend one on Dec. 19.

The board also approved expanding Lexipol’s services for the Fire Department and other civil government employees. Lexipol currently looks into Police Department policies and ensures they are up to code with Indiana standards.

Lexipol will now offer policy services for fire and government, as well as use their grant services program to get help in finding and writing grants. A wellness app is also available for current and retired government employees along with their families. The services will have a one time charge of $18,259 and a $21,432 annual fee, with a portion paid by the fire territory.

The board also approved a water leak adjustment for Katie Brindle in the 400 block of West Washington Street. Brindle reported that a leak underneath the home and away from sewer infrastructure was thought to be repaired in October, but further leaks were apparent in bills. The leak has been fixed and the board compensated Brindle for half of the excess charge over her average bills for August, September and October, and fully credited her on the sewer portion of the bill.

A discussion on coverage for yard repair in the 200 block of East Central Avenue was heard by the board, but no action was taken. Tim Garrett had a sewage line blockage that forced repairs, in addition to a water line replacement due to lead in the pipes. Garrett would ask the board where the responsibilities lie between city and homeowner for these types of repairs. Board member Scott Mentzer said that traditionally, the homeowner is responsible for any work done from the meter set to the home. Unfortunately for Garrett, his sewer main was located across the street from his home, leading to multiple cuts in the street to repair the lines.

While the board was sympathetic, they also noted that any coverage for Garrett would set an uncomfortable precedent in future cases. Additionally, Simpson reported that asphalt plants have shut down for the winter season, and the road would need coal patching before any asphalt replacement. Simpson will head to Garrett’s residence for estimates on any additional costs for road work.

Additionally, Fiechter reported that materials for work on phase two of the interurban trail project were $6,427.15 less than expected. A transfer of funds for Fiechter was also approved by the board, with $350 going to their Medical Insurance line item to cover rate increases and $2,700 going to their Garage, Motor and Operating Supplies line item to cover the purchase of chemical supplies for the pool. The funds were moved from Salaries, Other Supplies and Repair and Maintenance line items.

The board also approved the sale of a 2001 Ford Explorer, currently used as a command vehicle for the Fire Department. Liberty Center’s Fire Department offered $1,500 for the vehicle, which has approximately 110,000 miles on it. Fire Chief Don Craig said that the vehicle has had several problems and repairs done to it and were trying to replace this vehicle over the past few years.

“I had Liberty Center Fire Department come to me,” Craig said. “Their current command vehicle is in even worse shape than mine. I (Craig) said, ‘You don’t want it (the vehicle).’ They said, ‘Yes we do.’”

Dispatchers Kimberly Noble and Savanah Browning along with Animal Control Officers Kyle Morphew and Tina Morris were given raises by the board. Craig also requested that Landon Eads become the Fire Department’s new training officer at the start of 2025 on recommendation from the command staff, which was approved.

The board also paid a $112,519 SRF payment request to Inliner Solutions for their sewer lining and repair work.

