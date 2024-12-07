INCIDENTS

City:

Thursday, 8:22 p.m., 903 S Main St. Verbal altercation. Business owner terminated employee for stealing, and employee advised he would leave when paid.

Friday, 12:28 p.m., 651 Beth Ave. One detained.

Friday, 8:28 a.m., Main Street and S.R. 124. Traffic stop. One detained. Vehicle towed.

Friday, 10:02 a.m., Bluffton Police Department. Sex offense.

Friday, 10:15 a.m., Bluffton Police Department. Report of someone trying to enter home early that morning.

Friday, 11:09 a.m., Bluffton High School. Citation issued for 56 in a 30 mph zone.

County:

Friday, 7:18 a.m., S.R. 218 and C.R. 100 E, Bluffton. Car vs. deer.

Friday, 7:30 a.m., C.R. 400 S and 200 W, Bluffton. Car vs. deer.

Ossian:

Friday, 3:41 a.m., U.S. 224 and C.R. 450 E, Ossian. Citation issued for 73 in a 55 mph zone.

ACCIDENTS

County:

Thursday, 8:49 a.m., S.R. 116 at C.R. 300 N, Murray. Benjamin Leamon, 48, Bluffton, was driving a 2010 Mercury Mariner southeast on C.R. 300 N and failed to see a eastbound 2012 Ford F150 driven by Dale A. Stephens, 85, Ossian, that had the right-of-way at the intersection. The F150 struck the driver’s side of the Mariner. Leamon was transported to Lutheran Hospital with complaint of left side pain and a passenger of his vehicle was transported privately to Lutheran Hospital with complaint of head pain. Both vehicles were towed. Damage exceeded $5,000.

Thursday, 11:15 p.m., C.R. 100 N near Meridian Road, Bluffton. Jimmy Perkins, 20, Liberty Center, was backing a 2002 Ford Ranger out of the driveway of 0392 E 100 N and went into the ditch. The vehicle slid down the ditch, turning onto its passenger side. Climbing out of the vehicle, Perkins grabbed something hot and burned his hand. The vehicle was towed. Damage exceeded $2,500.

FIRES

Thursday, 4:17 p.m., Jefferson Street and Dyar Road, Ossian. Power lines down.

Thursday, 6:05 p.m., 16835 Indianapolis Rd., Yoder. Basement fire. Markle and Ossian fire departments assisted Allen County.

Thursday, 10:39 p.m., 819 S Johnson St., Bluffton. Structure fire. Bluffton, Ossian and Liberty Township fire departments responded. Fire under control at 12:31 a.m. Bluffton Fire Department returned to the site at approximately 8:57 a.m. Friday on report of smoke, steam only.

ARRESTS

Ryan Edward Mullins, 42, Fort Wayne; child solicitation, a Level 4 felony. Bond not set.

Carolina Benitez, 38, Fort Wayne; driving a vehicle without ever receiving a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Booked and released.