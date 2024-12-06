INCIDENTS

City:

Wednesday, 6:40 p.m., 121 N Main St. Report of a man looking into windows and attempting to open vehicles at Mt. Fuji restaurant. Unable to locate.

Wednesday, 9:06 p.m., 1414 Deerbrook Ct. Caller reported they hit a guardrail earlier in the night. Report to follow.

Thursday, 2:30 a.m., 1600 block of West Central Ave. Report of a missing teen girl.

Thursday, 3:45 a.m., 628 N Main St. Traffic stop. One arrested. Vehicle towed.

Thursday, 8:50 a.m., 300 N and SR 116. Third party reported a crash. Reports of a man with a chest injury and a child with a head injury.

Thursday, 11:13 a.m., Bluffton High School. Threats of shooting on Snapchat.

County:

Wednesday, 8:07 p.m., S.R. 1 and C.R. 500 S, Bluffton. Traffic stop. Two arrested. Vehicle towed.

Wednesday, 10:54 p.m., Main Street and Arrowhead Trail, Bluffton. Traffic stop for vehicle following too closely. Jesus V. Rubio, 23, Fort Wayne was arrested for operating a vehicle without receiving a license, a Class C misdemeanor. He was also cited for driving while suspended and following too closely. Booked and released.

Thursday, 5 a.m., C.R. 300 W and 1000 S, Keystone. Road closed signs blown over.

Thursday, 5:06 a.m., Main and Silver streets. Picked up trash cans in roadway.

Thursday, 5:24 a.m., Hoosier Highway and C.R. 300 S, Bluffton. Picked up road barriers blown into roadway.

Thursday, 7:21 a.m., C.R. 200 S and Meridian Road, Bluffton. Several barricades and road closure signs blown down and damaged.

Thursday, 7:51 a.m., S.R. 115 and C.R. 200 W. Report of an injured deer. Ran away when an officer approached.

Thursday, 8:04 a.m., C.R. 900 S and Meridian Road, Keystone. Vehicle slid off roadway, damaging bumper and popping tire.

Ossian:

Thursday, 7:48 a.m., S.R. 1 and U.S., Ossian. Officer brought gas to stalled driver.

FIRES

Wednesday, 7:58 p.m., 408 W Wiley Ave. Awning stuck in alley power lines, no arcing or sparking reported.

Wednesday, 10:01 p.m., 1500 Clark Ave. Large umbrella stuck in power lines, no arcing or sparking reported.

Wednesday, 11:18 p.m., S SR 1 and E C.R. 500 S. Tree and live power line down across the roadway. Indiana State Highway Patrol set up roadway block at 500 S.

ARRESTS

Kyle Wayne Souter, 42, Decatur; probation violation, a Level 6 felony. Bond not set.

Darwin G. Carias Reynoso, 26, Fort Wayne; driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond not set.

Michael Anthony Silva, 33, Fort Wayne; dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 3 felony, and dealing Xylazine, a Level 5 felony. Bond not set.

Naomy Guiterrez, 24, Fort Wayne; dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 3 felony, and dealing Xylazine, a Level 5 felony. Bond not set.

Isaiah James Perry, 28, Bluffton; dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 3 felony, and dealing Xylazine, a Level 5 felony. Bond not set.

Emiro Jose Montes Rosales, 34, Bluffton; operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Booked and released.