INCIDENTS

City:

Tuesday, 4:17 p.m., Peyton’s Northern Distribution Center. Report of stolen wallet.

County:

Tuesday, 1:32 p.m., 6713 E 800 S, Bluffton. Report of 10 dogs running loose. Officer did not observe loose dogs, but warned owner about report.

Tuesday, 2:34 p.m., 8161 S 700 E, Bluffton. Report of stray dogs.

Tuesday, 2:53 p.m., Wells County Jail. Warrant served to inmate.

Tuesday, 8:07 p.m., 1739 W 300 S, Bluffton. Car vs. deer.

Wednesday, 6:02 a.m., Wells County Jail. Warrant served.

ACCIDENTS

City:

Friday, 6:55 p.m., Market Street at Johnson Street. Michael Dove, 62, Bluffton, was backing a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan and struck a parked Chevrolet Express. Damage exceeded $5,000.

Saturday, 7:05 p.m., S.R. 124 west of Westfield Drive. David Butler, 59, Bluffton, was driving a 2015 Dodge Durango westbound on S.R. 124 and struck a deer. Damage exceeded $5,000.

ARRESTS

Donnelle Nicole Harris, 42, Fairfield, Illinois; probation violation, a Level 6 felony. Bond not set.

Cheryl Darlene Blevins, 39, Bluffton; assisting a criminal, a Level 6 felony. Bond set at $5,000.

Kyle Wayne Souter, 42, Decatur; probation violation, a Level 6 felony. Bond not set.