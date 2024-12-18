INCIDENTS

City:

Monday, 8:02 p.m., Pak A Sak North. Child reportedly stole something, out of control.

Tuesday, 12:45 p.m., Walmart. Parking problem, vehicle in lot for several days.

Tuesday, 1:08 p.m., Walmart. Report of harassment.

County:

Monday, 12:18 p.m., 2700 W Market Street, Liberty Center. Report a business Facebook hack, caller concerned about sensitive information linked to the account.

Tuesday, 6:34 a.m., C.R. 200 N and S.R. 116, Bluffton. Car vs. deer.

Tuesday, 7:59 a.m., Jeff Road and S.R. 3, Warren. Car vs. deer. Deer euthanized by officer, permit issued.

ACCIDENTS

City:

Monday, 4:03 p.m., S.R. 1 at Monroe Street. Aidan Brewster, 19, Geneva, was stopped at the intersection light, driving a 2006 Volvo S60, and proceeded when the light turned green. The vehicle in front of the Volvo, a 2021 Kia K5 driven by Cheyenne S. Harris, 30, Bluffton, then stopped and the Volvo rear-ended the Kia. Harris said the vehicle in front of her had also stopped. Damage exceeded $1,000.

Tuesday, 1:26 p.m., Dustman Road at S.R. 1. A witness reported a crash from a 2016 Ford F150 that reportedly hit a curb and then a stopped 2003 Ford Focus driven by Juliann Gamble, 65, Fort Wayne. Linda L. Ogle, 79, Poneto, was found driving the F150 with corresponding damage, but denied hitting the Ford Focus. Damage did not exceed $1,000.

County:

Tuesday, 1:30 a.m., S.R. 116 near C.R. 100 N, Bluffton. Sawyer V. Reynolds, 38, Bluffton, was driving a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country southeast on S.R. 116 and struck a deer. Damage exceeded $2,500.