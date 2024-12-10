81-mile Poka-Bache Trail will travel through town

By HOLLY GASKILL

As the Poka-Bache Trail Coalition eyes a federal planning grant, Ossian will consider the trail’s potential path through town.

Area Plan Commission Executive Director Mike Lautzenheiser told the Ossian Town Council Monday that the coalition has begun the process of applying for a RAISE planning grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The grant requires no local match.

The 81-mile Poka-Bache Connector Trail will connect Pokagon and Ouabache state parks. It will pass through Ossian from the northernmost portion of the interurban trail at Lancaster Park in Bluffton. Lautzenheiser said Ossian and Bluffton have some discretion over the particular route from there.

Historically, the route was marked for along State Road 1 through Ossian. Lautzenheiser said the county had also designed an option running from Lancaster Park to Norwell Road and entering Ossian through Mill Street. He also discussed following the historic interurban rail line from S.R. 1 and entering Ossian on the west side, or going down S.R. 1 and heading east to connect to Archbold-Wilson Park and the housing developments on the northeast side of Ossian.

An audience member asked if Lautzenheiser had accounted for local traffic or the opinions of area residents; Lautzenheiser said there would be several community planning sessions as part of the grant. He also stated the trail would be in the right-of-way.

Additionally, the path should ideally be 10 ft. wide, but Lautzenheiser said portions of the trail through Bluffton are 8 ft. Council member Glen Werling asked if the path would then be open for golf cart use, and Lautzenheiser said that is up to local jurisdictions.

Though no decision was made by the Ossian Town Council, Werling and other present council members Dennis Ealing, Jeff Kemper and Stephanie Tucker expressed support for the last option along S.R. 1 and to Archbold-Wilson Park. Lautzenheiser said he wanted the town to be “prepared to play an active role.”

Lautzenheiser noted that the grant is “very competitive” and expects the coalition may have to apply more than once. The coalition is currently seeking support letters for its application. There is another RAISE construction grant the coalition could pursue, which would award up to $25 million with local matching.

Also during the meeting, the council members approved a change in the town’s employee handbook allowing six days of paid time off per year with the ability to roll over 12 days. At their Nov. 12 meeting, Town Manager Crystal Chapman proposed an increase from the town’s previous policy of three days of PTO and up to 10 days accrued, referencing the city of Bluffton’s policy.

Kemper initially motioned for a change of six PTO days annually and 15 accrued, which Werling seconded. However, Tucker voiced concern about current department budgets and the potential for short-staffing. Ealing also noted that though the town offers less PTO, they have four more paid holidays than Bluffton.

Kemper then amended his motion, which passed unanimously.

As their last meeting of the year, the council made several board appointments for 2025. However, they were split and unable to make their appointment to the Board of Police Commissioners.

There were two applicants for the role — current board president Caleb Chichester and newcomer Jared Kurtz. Tucker and Kemper voted in favor of appointing Kurtz, and Werling and Ealing voted against. Earling said the tiebreaker would otherwise be left to the town’s clerk-treasurer but did not want to put Carolyn Bertsch in that position at her first meeting. Bertsch was caucused to replace Angie Ealing and began last week.

The vote was left to the council’s first 2025 meeting when board president Josh Barkley could also vote on the matter. Chichester will maintain the appointment until then.

Both men spoke about their desire to serve on the board on Monday. Chichester said he’s served on the board since 2017 and as president for the last three years. He shared his desire to continue ensuring the town’s safety. Kurtz expressed similarly, but said he wanted to see more accountability for the police department and greater involvement in the community.

The following appointments were approved unanimously: AJ Springer and Kurtz to the Ossian and Jefferson Township Board of Parks and Recreation with Tucker as liaison, Tucker to the Wells County Solid Waste Management District, Chapman to the Chamber of Commerce board, Barkley to the Wells County Economic Development Commission, Kemper to the Police Commission, Ealing to the Fire Department, Melissa Woodworth to the Wells County Area Plan Commission, Jay Esparza to the Wells County Convention and Visitors Commission and Gene Donaghy to the Ossian Redevelopment Commission.

The council members also re-appointed Engineering Resources as town engineer, Mike Hartburg as attorney, and The Ossian Journal for legal notices.

The board will continue to meet at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at Collier’s, with a second meeting at the same time and location on the fourth Monday of each month if needed. Ealing mentioned that the council could consider meeting at the Norwell schools’ central office to accommodate state requirements to livestream meetings after July 1, 2025, but no change was made. There were otherwise no updates on plans to livestream meetings.

During public comment, Kevin Smith of Ossian Furniture shared that he was considering building apartments on approximately 1.79 acres behind Dollar General. He had no hard plans for the property but wanted to field any potential input from the council. Smith said there would be no more than 25 single-story, two-bedroom apartments with garages due to the land size and requirements of a cul-de-sac. When asked about government-subsidized apartments, Smith said the “thought hadn’t even crossed his mind.”

In other updates, the board approved:

• An easement with First Baptist Church to extend parking by 0.186 acres, having found no drainage issues with the application.

• A minimum bid of $600 by noon Jan. 13 for the auction sale of a 2008 Dodge Charger from the police department. Chichester said the non-operable vehicle was appraised at $1,000 and $2,300.

• A pay application of $201,577.29 from Fleming Excavating for improvements on the sanitary system, $117,000 of which is funded by a READI grant.

• A pay application of $24,751.52 from VTF Excavation as the final payment for work on Baker Drive.

• A pay application of $41,168.63 from API Construction Corporation for the Archbold-Wilson Park access driveway.

• A resolution confirming approval of a change to the town’s TIF district. Hartburg explained that though the council had approved other matters with the tax increment financing district, there was a needed formal resolution “ratifying the council’s approval of the (Area) Plan Commission’s approval of the (Ossian) Redevelopment Commission’s amendment.” The resolution passed 3-0; Ealing, Werling and Tucker approved, and Kemper abstained.

• Annual renewal to the TRECS program.

holly@news-banner.com