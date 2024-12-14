Bluffton Common Council will meet Tuesday evening

The Bluffton Common Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, in the Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall, 128 E. Market St.

Items on the agenda include:

• Public hearing on Ordinance 1641 regarding electric rates.

• Financial matters.

• Ordinance 1649 — BOT.

• Dispatch proposal.

• Redevelopment Commission appointments.

Southern Wells school board will meet Tuesday

The board of the Southern Wells Community Schools will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, in the high school media center of the SWCS campus.

Items on the agenda include:

• Spotlight on Raider success.

• Financial and personnel matters.

• Discussion of staff use of phones for corporation business.

• Consideration of classified staff pay raises.

Jefferson Township board will meet Tuesday evening

The Jefferson Township Advisory Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Norwell Community Schools central office, 312 N. Jefferson St. in Ossian.

Items on the agenda include:

• Consideration of a resolution to transfer funds to balance budget line items.

• Consideration of a resolution to encumber 2024 funds to 2025 for the fire department to buy turn out gear that will be

• Discussion of 1782 Notice.

• 2025 meeting dates.

Zanesville Town Council will meet Tuesday evening

The Zanesville Town Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18, at the Zanesville Town Hall, 17736 Wayne St. in Zanesville.

Markle Town Council will meet Wednesday evening

The Markle Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, in the meeting room of the Markle fire station, 150 W. Sparks St. in Markle.

Items on the agenda include:

• Approval of utility rates and 2025 salary ordinance.

• Board appointments.

• Regular reports and updates.

Child Fatality Review Team will meet Thursday

The local Child Fatality Review Team serving Adams and Wells counties will meet at 8:15 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Adams County Detention Center, 911 Peacekeepers Way in Decatur.

County health board will meet Thursday morning

The board of the Wells County Health Department will meet at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, in Room 105, the multi-purpose room on the lower level of the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St.

Items on the agenda include:

• Regular reports and updates.

• 2025 meeting dates.

• Health First Indiana.

Bluffton Board of Works will have special meeting

The Bluffton Board of Public Works and Safety will meet at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, in the Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall, 128 E. Market St.