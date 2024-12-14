Bluffton Common Council will meet Tuesday evening
The Bluffton Common Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, in the Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall, 128 E. Market St.
Items on the agenda include:
• Public hearing on Ordinance 1641 regarding electric rates.
• Financial matters.
• Ordinance 1649 — BOT.
• Dispatch proposal.
• Redevelopment Commission appointments.
Southern Wells school board will meet Tuesday
The board of the Southern Wells Community Schools will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, in the high school media center of the SWCS campus.
Items on the agenda include:
• Spotlight on Raider success.
• Financial and personnel matters.
• Discussion of staff use of phones for corporation business.
• Consideration of classified staff pay raises.
Jefferson Township board will meet Tuesday evening
The Jefferson Township Advisory Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Norwell Community Schools central office, 312 N. Jefferson St. in Ossian.
Items on the agenda include:
• Consideration of a resolution to transfer funds to balance budget line items.
• Consideration of a resolution to encumber 2024 funds to 2025 for the fire department to buy turn out gear that will be
• Discussion of 1782 Notice.
• 2025 meeting dates.
Zanesville Town Council will meet Tuesday evening
The Zanesville Town Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18, at the Zanesville Town Hall, 17736 Wayne St. in Zanesville.
Markle Town Council will meet Wednesday evening
The Markle Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, in the meeting room of the Markle fire station, 150 W. Sparks St. in Markle.
Items on the agenda include:
• Approval of utility rates and 2025 salary ordinance.
• Board appointments.
• Regular reports and updates.
Child Fatality Review Team will meet Thursday
The local Child Fatality Review Team serving Adams and Wells counties will meet at 8:15 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Adams County Detention Center, 911 Peacekeepers Way in Decatur.
County health board will meet Thursday morning
The board of the Wells County Health Department will meet at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, in Room 105, the multi-purpose room on the lower level of the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St.
Items on the agenda include:
• Regular reports and updates.
• 2025 meeting dates.
• Health First Indiana.
Bluffton Board of Works will have special meeting
The Bluffton Board of Public Works and Safety will meet at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, in the Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall, 128 E. Market St.