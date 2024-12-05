By HOLLY GASKILL

A potential shake-up of the county’s Emergency Management Agency may come with a significant compensation increase for its director.

During a Wells County Council meeting on Tuesday, member Seth Whicker asked the council to consider increasing compensation from roughly $42,000 to approximately $65,000 to remain competitive with neighboring counties. Because part of this amount is paid through federal grants, Whicker said the county’s increase would be between $16,000-$18,000.

Whicker stated the county commissioners are in a “process of evaluating EMA.” Commissioner Blake Gerber, who was present for the council meeting, said the commissioners have four more interviews with candidates for the appointed director position, including director Rick Velasquez.

Whicker added that the compensation would also accommodate an increased workload as the commissioners hope to capitalize on more grant opportunities.

“Could be a current candidate, could be a different candidate,” Whicker said. “But just to be able to say, ‘OK, here’s more that’s going to be expected out of this job … Because it’s not going to be the same job it is now. I wouldn’t envision it being that way.”

No action was taken on the matter on Tuesday.

Also during the meeting, the council approved multiple 2025 board appointments — all but one of which were approved unanimously. The council voted 6-1 to re-appoint Judy Affolder to a two-year term on the Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals; council members Whicker, Vicki Andrews, Scott Elzey, Todd Mahnensmith, Steve Huggins and Brian Lambert were in favor and Brandon Harnish opposed.

Andrews was chosen among three applicants to replace Jerome Markley’s vacancy on the Area Plan Commission. Her appointment will continue through the duration of her four-year term.

The following one-year term re-appointments were approved: Andrews to the Solid Waste Management District board, Elzey to Bluffton NOW!, Whicker to the 911 Advisory Board, Huggins to the Economic Development Commission, Mahnensmith to the EMA and EMS advisory boards, Lambert to Wells County Trails and Tony Garton to the Alcoholic Beverage Board. Daryl Shrock was also re-appointed to a four-year term on the Huntington City-Twp Public Library board.

holly@news-banner.com