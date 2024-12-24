

Bluffton-based ministry continues to share season’s message behind bars

By MARK MILLER

While Covid had some impact on the Bluffton-based ministry of Christmas Behind Bars, operations are “back 100%,” Lemuel Vega said. “Most, if not all of this year, we’ve been able to get ourselves and our volunteers back into all of our jails and in front of inmates.”

Bags containing gifts from Christmas Behind BArs were delivered to the incarcerated population at the Pendleton Correctional Facility on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. SCOTT ROBERSON | Indiana Department of Correction

It is not like the pandemic shut operations down however.

“Not at all,” Vega replied. “We were on the road all the time.”

Shortly after the shutdown began, he got a call from officials at the Pendleton Correctional Facility, asking if he’d be able to bring some sacks for the prisoners. “They were locked down, no visitors. It was a tough time for them too, or maybe even more so,” he said. The same was true at other Indiana prisons and jails the group had been visiting for a number of years. So while they could still get the sacks of treats and snacks, which also include handmade cards and messages of hope from volunteers, Vega and his volunteers could not make their personal testimonies to the inmates.

Friday, Dec. 6, about 70 volunteers — including 55 members of the Grabill area Amish community — spent the day at the Pendleton facility. As reported in The News-Banner during the pandemic, the Amish community has played a key role in the ministry’s growth, organizing groups to assemble the packets and making thousands of handmade cards for the prisoners. At the Pendleton visit, they sang Christmas carols to groups of inmates, interspersed with testimonials and words of encouragement from Vega as well as a number of others speakers.

Incarcerated individuals pray and listen to George Whirley as he delivers a spiritual message on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, at the Pendleton Correctional Facility before Christmas Behind Bars distributed gift bags to the incarcerated population. SCOTT ROBERSON | Indiana Department of Correction

Cody Stewart, for example, described himself as a “hopeless hope dealer after spending years as a hopeless dope dealer” until “Jesus literally walked into my cell one day.” He described that experience in detail to the inmates. He now has a full time ministry in Indianapolis and makes regularly weekly visits to the state prison facility in Edinburgh.

Nappanee native Bain Elliot served 13 years in the state prison system and became acquainted with Christmas Behind Bars while at the Miami County facility. After his release in 2022, then at the New Castle facility, he worked for a while as a catering manager while he got involved as a volunteer with a local ministry. He now works full time for the City of Refuge, a re-entry ministry for released offenders in Gilford and enjoys going on prison visits with Vega.

Incarcerated individuals use a cart to transport Christmas bags from Christmas Behind Bars to a medical unit on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, at Pendleton Correctional Facility. SCOTT ROBERSON | Indiana Department of Correction

“I’ve been in their shoes,” he says. “So now it’s a privilege to contribute and help.”

While Elliot did not make a presentation, he circulated among the inmates, speaking or praying with them individually if they so chose. “I’m giving back. It’s my calling,” he said.

“There are all sorts of religions in prison,” Elliot said, “but the Christian-based (ministries) do the most. And it does resonate.” The packets from Christmas Behind Bars and the cards “meant a lot to me,” he continued. “They’re handwritten. Somebody cares. I saved them all and still get them out to look at from time to time.”

A correctional officer prepares to deliver bags containing gifts from Christmas Behind Bars on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, at Pendleton Correctional Facility. SCOTT ROBERSON | Indiana Department of Correction

The most unlikely speaker, Henry County Sheriff John Sproles, might have also had the most rapt attention of the audience.

“I think it’s important for them to see someone in my uniform tell them that God loves them as much as he loves me,” he told the News-Banner in a subsequent conversation. His road to becoming sheriff two years ago and how he became involved with Christmas Behind Bars is another story, told nearby.

Going to Pendleton always has a special meaning to Vega, who spent about eight years as an inmate there. His ministry now makes semi-annual visits, sharing testimonials and offering one-on-one conversations. The group distributed 1,750 gift packets filled with treats, personal hygiene items, handwritten cards and additional Christian reading materials.

“We’re taking 2,700 packets to Westville next week,” he said Dec. 6, adding that volunteers will also be putting another 3,500 packets together for seasonal visits to county jails, including the Wells County Jail.

George Whirley prays with volunteers before handing out bags containing gifts from Christmas Behind Bars on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, at Pendleton Correctional Facility in Pendleton, Indiana. SCOTT ROBERSON | Indiana Department of Correction

“We do see a change in behavior (after the visits),” Wells County Sheriff Scott Holliday said. “And we really appreciate the great people who take their time to come into our jail to minister to our inmates.”

Holliday mentioned local resident Clem Reinhard, who has done jail ministry here “for about 30 years, I think,” has recently taken on the title of volunteer jail chaplain. “We get a number of groups from local churches who also come in and Clem coordinates all of that,” he continued. “I try to do my best to accommodate these, especially during the holidays when it’s a tougher time than normal for (the inmates). These visits, these packages are great.”

Christmas Behind Bars is now in 47 of Indiana’s 92 county jails.

“We organize the visits north of Indy,” Vega explained, “and we have another group of volunteers who organize and make the visits south.” Local volunteers put the packets together and then put them into a semi-trailer that is parked in southern Indiana to supply those visits. The ministry also makes annual visits to dozens of state prisons as far south as Florida, west to Wyoming and east to West Virginia.

An incarcerated individual is handed a bottle of body wash from Christmas Behind Bars on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, at Pendleton Correctional Facility. SCOTT ROBERSON | Indiana Department of Correction

“We don’t go into Wisconsin and Michigan because the Gideons and a ministry called ‘The Forgotten Man” are active there, and that’s great. You know,” he continued, “many prisons have weekly Bible studies. They might have 100 inmates participate. That’s wonderful, but I always ask ‘What about the others?’ So that’s what we do, we get the message to all of them that there’s hope for them.”

Vega shared a story of a Muslim inmate who approached one of the Amish members after a session earlier this year.

“He told him that ‘You and I, we believe different, but the love you show, I want to try Jesus.’ Isn’t that something? But we’re not here necessarily trying to tell them what to believe,” he continued. “We just want them to know that we love them, God loves them and that there’s hope — no matter what you’ve done, because Jesus loves them.”

Incarcerated individuals look through bags containing gifts from Christmas Behind Bars on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, at Pendleton Correctional Facility. SCOTT ROBERSON | Indiana Department of Correction

As reported in previous stories, Christmas Behind Bars is a year-round ministry created by Vega in the mid-1990s and is totally dependent on contributions of money and services. While some of the snacks and personal hygiene items are donated, “we buy about 80% of this stuff, but we always get super discounts,” he explained.

For example, he recently had an opportunity to buy individual-sized packets of Ramen noodles, a popular item with inmates, for just 10 cents apiece.

“So there was 144,000 of them, which adds up to about $15,000 and we have to ship them and store them,” he said. “But the Lord provides.”

He emphasized his appreciation for his community sponsors. “We obviously couldn’t do it without them,” he continued.

He specifically mentioned Selking International who not only has supplied some trucks and trailers but “fixes any of them when they need repairs. But there are so many more, I just can’t list them all — people who donate, who give us Bibles to hand out and make the cards. It’s just phenomenal.”

