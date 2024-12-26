Holdman will help shepherd a number of bills in 2025 session

By MARK MILLER

As Senate Majority Caucus Chair, Travis Holdman will not be sponsoring any significant bills in the upcoming session of the Indiana Legislature, which begins Jan. 8.

“I spend more time on everybody’s else’s bills,” he said. He also works with other senators on specific projects. For example, he is working with at least three senators on bills dealing with property taxes.

Just re-elected for his third six-year term, Holdman was first chosen by the District 19 Republican caucus, which includes Wells County, to fill the open seat after the death of then-Sen. David Ford in 2008.

“Not since my early days,” he shared, referring to the legislative sessions in the wake of the financial downturn in 2008, “have I seen such a heavy agenda” as what the legislature will be addressing in 2025.

With this being a year to set the state’s biennial budget, it will last until late April, but getting everything that is projected to be dealt with will make for a busy time, he said.

That budget, of course, will be the central focus.

Revenue forecasts released Dec. 18 indicated an increase in 2025 of 3% and 0.3% in 2026.

“The good thing is that regardless of party, everybody agrees that the revenue forecast is the rules we play by,” Holdman said. “So we will build a budget based on that.” The legislators will receive an update in early April on actual 2025 first-quarter results, which will either allow them to add some programs in or take some away from the budget’s final version.

“I am cautiously optimistic because frankly I didn’t think they would be that good, although the second year is a concern,” he continued. “But we’ll get through it.”

The biggest budget discussion will center on Medicaid which provides health care for lower income Hoosiers. Its explosive growth, now being utilized by more than 25% of Hoosiers, is eating up the rest of the state’s budget. It has displaced education’s more than one-half share of the total budget.

“We have been and will continue to find ways to curb that,” Holdman said. “Last year we formed an oversight committee that looks at all the proposals regarding Medicaid. The problem is, if people qualify, we can’t stop services.”

Education will continue to be a major focus of the budget, he said. Whether it will return to be the majority depends on both revenue forecasts and Medicaid.

“Vouchers will likely go to be universal,” he said, “but that is not a lot since we’re practically there now.” There is an expected proposal to allow charter schools to draw revenue from property taxes, something he has not made up his mind about yet. But “charter schools need more accountability,” he said. “How they spend their money and what their standards are — teacher accountability and educational outcomes.”

Holdman also discussed several other issues the session will deal with.

Property taxes

As co-chair of the two-year State and Local Tax Review joint study committee which concluded its task with a report and recommendations in November, Holdman is focused on “providing real relief the people can understand when they read their tax bill,” he said. “Simplification and more transparency.”

“One of the issues in controlling tax levies is that there are too many workarounds (local government units) can use to avoid the Maximum Levy Growth Quotient,” he shared. The MLGQ sets a limit to no more than 4% annual growth in what units can collect via property taxes. “But with the workarounds, it’s more like 5.3% in effect.”

Holdman is working with Sen. Scott Baldwin on that issue. “We’ve given the DLGF (the Department of Local Government Finance) too much authority of approving these,” he continued. “We’re working on that.”

Meanwhile, another senator is working on proposals to put more restraints on issuing binds for school and other local government-unit debt, such as how referendums will work and addressing details on the the ability to borrow up to 2% of the Total Assessed Value with only two public hearings.

“We’re also talking about situations where bonds mature and the debt is paid off, there ought to be a one-year ‘cooling off’ period — unless there’s an emergency — so taxpayers can see the difference in their tax rate when the debt is paid off,” he explained. “Too often, units create more debt and tell their constituents that ‘We kept your rate the same.’”

Another possible proposal will give local units more options regarding utilizing local income taxes to replace lower property taxes.

“But everybody has to understand that what we do in 2025 will not have any impact on property taxes until 2026,” he emphasized.

As part of the SALTR task force’s studies, they came across some options other states provide for local government to work with their taxpayers.

For example, “Local government units could select groups of people they want to assist,” he explained. “Veterans, for example, or people over 65, or low income. They could identifying any group they want to. The plan would be (the homeowners in this group) could defer from $100 up to $500 of their tax bill depending on what that local unit decides they can live with.”

That deferment would become a lien on their property. There would be in interest rate attached and a $10,000 maximum ceiling.

“It would require the local unit to become more efficient. But also creates a cumulative fund for that unit to work with,” Holdman continued.

It is an unpredictable revenue stream, he admitted, “but the unit could go to a bank for a loan with the deferral funds as collateral,” he continued. “We’ve talked with (incoming Governor Mike) Braun’s people and they’re OK with it. It would be another option for local units.”

Other ideas being floated, he continued, include a requirement for local units to build up a “20 to 25% down payment before issuing a bond for new debt,” he said. “It would require more planning, but what we’re doing now is essentially the same as issuing a 100% mortgage on a home, which is something banks just don’t do.”

Government reform

Holdman likes the idea of the new Department of Government Efficiency that will be part of the incoming Trump administration in Washington D.C.

“We need to have the same spirit in local and state government to ask ‘Where is the excess, what’s not necessary?’” he said. “There’s no reason why we can’t make that work. We’ve got to figure out a way to make local government more efficient.”

He is aware that a bill will be filed to eliminate townships, something that met with controversy when then-Gov. Mitch Daniels issued the Kernan-Shepherd report during his administration.

“Some state agencies may see a complete overhaul,” he continued. There are already some groups of legislators looking at some agencies and more will be formed, he indicated.

Road funding

“Construction costs have risen 40% since 2017,” Holdman said. “All we can afford to do now is maintain what we have. We can’t add more lanes, we can’t build new highways.” With Indiana’s gas taxes already higher than neighboring states, the legislators are looking at tolling.

“We’ve already given the governor the authority to implement tolling on I-65 and I-70,” he shared, adding that I-69 is “not on the radar.” The two interstate highways carry the most traffic, and there is a 38-mile stretch in northwest Indiana that “is low hanging fruit,” he said.

It is where I-80 and I-90 split, called the Borman Expressway. “Almost all of the traffic, 85% of it, is out-of-state and 60% of that is trucks,” he said.

“We’re working to see what we can do to provide tax credits or deduction for Indiana residents for tolling,” he continued. “That’s the only way we’re going to be able to sell it.”

Utilities and energy:

While Indiana’s utility rates remain below the national average, there is concern among legislators about rising utility costs and also where the state’s growing energy needs will come from. Much of this is the result of federal regulations and the pressure to move from fossil fuels.

“You’ll see more discussion about nuclear,” he said. The data centers being built in Allen County and near South Bend will only exacerbate the problem.

Economic Development

Holman expects to see the state continue partnerships with regional efforts.

He has heard criticism that “northeast Indiana always gets what it wants” regarding READI funding and other projects.

“But the state would do well to require other Regional Development Authority groups to do what we did in northeast Indiana,” he said.

Last year, the NE Indiana RDA raised $100,000 to do strategic plan “to determine what we needed to do to grow,” he continued. “Then we went back to the state and asked for $30 million for these specific projects. It’s been successful so far. We did our homework.”

A new casino?

Almost all issues facing legislators are complex. The prospect of a casino being built in nearby New Haven is a prime example.

Besides the issues in moving a license from what is now a failing casino in Rising Sun, there is the prospect of the Miami Indian tribe opening a casino on 45 acres they acquired in northwest Allen County.

“I have told the New Haven mayor that I will not support the casino being proposed,” Holdman said, “but if this other casino advances, my position can change. It’s complicated, but I’d rather we have a casino we can control rather than one over which we would have little, or no control.”

Holdman is aware that both the state senator and house member that represent New Haven are against it as it stands now. “It’s a hot issue,” he concluded.

It will be an interesting session, he admitted. “You can see how our job can get a bit difficult when we talk about and have to understand all these things.”

