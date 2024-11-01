Steven W. Shoup, 56, passed away Friday evening, Oct. 25, 2024, at River Terrace Retirement Community following an extended illness.

Steve was born in Bluffton on Sept. 14, 1968, to William R. and Judy E. (Thinnes) Shoup, both parents reside in rural Bluffton.

He was a 1987 graduate of Bluffton High School, following graduation, Steve served in the United States Navy, and was employed with Peyton’s Northern Distribution for 21 years. He was a member of Six Mile Church and volunteered with the American Legion Post 111 Military Honor Guard in Bluffton. Steve was an avid baseball card collector, Cincinnati Reds baseball and Dallas Cowboys football fan.

In addition to his parents, Steve is survived by three brother’s, Douglas (Lisa) Shoup, Scott Shoup, both of Bluffton and Troy (Kate) Shoup of New Haven, Indiana; a nephew, Tristan (Lexie) Shoup; and a great-nephew, Carter Shoup.

Receiving of friends will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel, followed by a Memorial Service at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Steve Studebaker will officiate. The American Legion Honor Guard will conduct military honors at the funeral home. Private burial will take place at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton at a later date.

Memorials in Steve’s memory can be made to Six Mile Church in Bluffton.

Online condolences can be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.