TO THE OWNERS OF THE

WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL

INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me directed from the Clerk of Superior Court of Wells County, Indiana, in Cause No. 90D01-2312-MF-000035 wherein PHH Mortgage Corporation was Plaintiff, and Shanden Sliger; Alfred D. Albers, Jr. were Defendants, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said Decree with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder, on the 11th day of December, 2024, at the hour of 1:00 PM or as soon thereafter as is possible, at Courthouse

102 W. Market St., 1st Fl. Bluffton, IN 46714, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate in Wells County, Indiana.

The North half of Lot Number 117 as known and designated on the recorded plat of the Town, now City of Bluffton, in the Office of the Recorder of Wells County, Indiana.

More commonly known as: 218 Liberty Street, Bluffton, IN 46714

State Parcel No.: 90-08-04-539-370.000-004

Together with rents, issues, income, and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws.

Plaintiff Attorney

ATTORNEY NO. 15-23-01778

Codilis Law, LLC

8050 Cleveland Place

Merrillville, IN 46410

(219) 736-5579

Scott Holliday,

Sheriff of Wells County

HARRISON TOWNSHIP

218 Liberty Street,

Bluffton, IN 46714

Street Address

The Sheriff’s Department

does not warrant the

accuracy of the street

address published herein.

NOTICE

NOTE: This law firm is a debt collector.

hspaxlp