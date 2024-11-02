TO THE OWNERS OF THE
WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL
INTERESTED PARTIES
NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me directed from the Clerk of Superior Court of Wells County, Indiana, in Cause No. 90D01-2312-MF-000035 wherein PHH Mortgage Corporation was Plaintiff, and Shanden Sliger; Alfred D. Albers, Jr. were Defendants, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said Decree with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder, on the 11th day of December, 2024, at the hour of 1:00 PM or as soon thereafter as is possible, at Courthouse
102 W. Market St., 1st Fl. Bluffton, IN 46714, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate in Wells County, Indiana.
The North half of Lot Number 117 as known and designated on the recorded plat of the Town, now City of Bluffton, in the Office of the Recorder of Wells County, Indiana.
More commonly known as: 218 Liberty Street, Bluffton, IN 46714
State Parcel No.: 90-08-04-539-370.000-004
Together with rents, issues, income, and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws.
Plaintiff Attorney
ATTORNEY NO. 15-23-01778
Codilis Law, LLC
8050 Cleveland Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219) 736-5579
Scott Holliday,
Sheriff of Wells County
HARRISON TOWNSHIP
218 Liberty Street,
Bluffton, IN 46714
Street Address
The Sheriff’s Department
does not warrant the
accuracy of the street
address published herein.
NOTICE
NOTE: This law firm is a debt collector.
nb 10/26, 11/2, 11/9
hspaxlp