TO THE OWNERS OF THE

WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL

INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me directed from the Clerk of Circuit/Superior Court of Wells County, Indiana, in Cause No. 90D01-2402-MF-000006 wherein Specialized Loan Servicing LLC was Plaintiff, and Gary R Zickafoose, et al., were Defendants, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said Decree with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder, on the 13th day of August, 2025 at the hour of 1:00PM or as soon thereafter as is possible, at Wells County Sheriff’s Office, 1615 W. Western Avenue, Bluffton, IN 46714, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate in Wells County, Indiana.

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL PROPERTY SITUATED IN WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA, TO-WIT:

THE SOUTH HALF OF LOT NUMBER TWO (2) AS KNOWN AND DESIGNATED ON THE RECORDED PLAT OF BABERS ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF UNION STATION (NOW UNIONDALE).

THE SOUTH HALF OF LOT NUMBER ONE OF BABERS ADDITION TO UNION STATION, NOW UNIONDALE, BOUNDED AS FOLLOWS, COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT NUMBER ONE, THENCE RUNNING WEST 165 FEET, THENCE NORTH 33 FEET, THENCE EAST 165 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 33 FEET TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING ONE HALF LOT ACCORDING TO THE RECORDED PLAT OF BABERS ADDITION TO UNION STATION, NOW UNIONDALE.

ALSO, NORTH HALF OF LOT NUMBER TWO OF BABERS ADDITION TO UNION STATION, NOW UNIONDALE, BOUNDED AS FOLLOWS, COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID LOT NUMBER 2, THENCE SOUTH 33 FEET, THENCE WEST 165 FEET; THENCE NORTH 33 FEET, THENCE EAST 165 FEET TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING ONE HALF LOT ACCORDING TO THE RECORDED PLAT OF BABERS ADDITION TO UNION STATION, NOW UNIONDALE.

SUBJECT TO ALL HIGHWAYS, RIGHTS OF WAY, EASEMENTS, ZONING AND SUBDIVISION CONTROL ORDINANCES, CONDITIONS, AND RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD.

More commonly known as: 5970 N Main Street, Uniondale, IN 46791

Parcel No. 90-04-02-500-012.000-018

Together with rents, issues, income, and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws.

“Subject to all liens, encumbrances and easements of record not otherwise extinguished in the proceedings known as Cause No. 90D01-2402-MF-000006 in the Circuit/Superior Court of the County of Wells, Indiana.”

Plaintiff Attorney:

Matthew C. Gladwell (30493-49)

Christopher J. Arlinghaus (31680-15)

Aaron Rodgers (28418-84)

Reisenfeld & Associates LLC

3962 Red Bank Road

Cincinnati, OH 45227

Voice: (513) 322-7000

Facsimile: (513) 322-7099

SHERIFF FILE NO. ———-

SERVICE DIRECTED TO:

Scott Holliday,

Sheriff of Wells County

Township

5970 N Main Street,

Uniondale, IN 46791

Street Address

The Sheriff’s Department

does not warrant the

accuracy of the street

addressed published herein

