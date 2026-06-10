STATE OF INDIANA
COUNTY OF WELLS
IN THE WELLS COUNTY
CIRCUIT COURT
CASE NO.
90C01-2604-MI-000013
IN RE THE NAME CHANGE OF:
Racheal Hunter
Petitioner
NOTICE OF PETITION
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Racheal Dawn Hunter, whose mailing address is: 314 N Marion St. Bluffton, Indiana 46714, and if different, whose-residential address is, in the Wells County, Indiana, hereby gives notice that Racheal Dawn Hunter has filed a petition in the Wells County Circuit Court requesting that her name be changed to Racheal Dawn Freeman.
Notice is further given that the hearing will be held on said Petition on: JULY 10, 2026, at 9:00 AM
Racheal Dawn Hunter
Petitioner
April 20, 2026
Date
Beth Davis
Wells County Clerk
nb 6/10, 6/17, 6/24