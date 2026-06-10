STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF WELLS

IN THE WELLS COUNTY

CIRCUIT COURT

CASE NO.

90C01-2604-MI-000013

IN RE THE NAME CHANGE OF:

Racheal Hunter

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Racheal Dawn Hunter, whose mailing address is: 314 N Marion St. Bluffton, Indiana 46714, and if different, whose-residential address is, in the Wells County, Indiana, hereby gives notice that Racheal Dawn Hunter has filed a petition in the Wells County Circuit Court requesting that her name be changed to Racheal Dawn Freeman.

Notice is further given that the hearing will be held on said Petition on: JULY 10, 2026, at 9:00 AM

Racheal Dawn Hunter

Petitioner

April 20, 2026

Date

Beth Davis

Wells County Clerk

nb 6/10, 6/17, 6/24