Agree Realty (32301 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak, MI 48073) is submitting a Notice of Intent to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management of our intent to comply with the requirements of 327 IAC 15-5 to discharge stormwater from construction activities associated with the Speedway #42967 project located at 690 W Logan St in Markle, IN. Runoff from the project site will discharge to Wabash River. Questions or comments regarding this project should be directed to Bryan Sheward of Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc.

nb 06/10