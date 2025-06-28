IN THE CIRCUIT COURT
COUNTY OF WELLS
102 W Market St., Suite 302
Bluffton, IN 46714
STATE OF INDIANA
IN THE MATTER OF:
AAMG FC PROPERTIES, LLC
V.
UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ERNIE W DOHRMAN et al.
CAUSE NO. 90C01-2504-MF-000008
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
TO: Unknown Heirs of Ernie W Dohrman and Unknown Occupant, Tenant, or Lessee
You are hereby notified that there has been in the Wells Circuit Court an action for foreclosure. You are further notified that you have thirty (30) days from the date of the last publication of notice in which to respond to and in the event of failure to do so, judgment may be taken against you for the relief requested.
DATED this 25th day of June, 2025
Jerry N. Higgins, MSSW, JD 26712-22
Derek A. Harvey, Jr. 36172-53
Brian K. Sharp 37249-10
Ulrich, Sassano, Deighton, Delaney and Higgins, Co., L.P.A.
4834 Richmond Rd., Suite 201
Cleveland, OH 44128
Phone: (216) 360-7200
Fax: (216) 360-7210
jnhiggins@carlisle-law.com
dharvey@carlisle-law.com
bsharp@carlisle-law.com
Clerk
Wells Circuit/Superior Court
nb 6/28, 7/5, 7/12
hspaxlp