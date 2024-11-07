INCIDENTS

City:

Tuesday, 2:36 p.m., Bluffton Police Department. Report of threatening messages.

Tuesday, 9:59 p.m., Echo Lane and Parkway Drive. Tree fallen in roadway.

Wednesday, 9:52 a.m., Wells County Lock-Up. Criminal trespassing warning. Subject was belligerent and also warned for disorderly conduct.

County:

Monday, 2:31 p.m., Williams and Silver streets, Bluffton. Driver advised to renew plates and bring proof.

Monday, 6:37 p.m., S.R. 116 and North 200 W, Markle. Car versus deer.

Monday, 9:03 p.m., S.R. 1 and East 300 N, Bluffton. Car versus deer.

Tuesday, 12:26 a.m., 100 W and 1000 N, Markle. Officer removed deer from roadway.

Tuesday, 6:59 a.m., 300 W and 200 S, Liberty Center. Car versus deer.

Tuesday, 4:11 p.m., West Lancaster and South Adams streets, Bluffton. Driver cited for speeding 82 in a 55 mph zone.

Tuesday, 5:22 p.m., Wells County Jail. Report of subject causing issues in lobby.

Tuesday, 7:35 p.m., S.R. 116 and 300 N, Bluffton. Officer assisted subject with a ride.

Wednesday, 6:17 a.m., S.R. 116 and 600 E, Bluffton. Car versus deer.

Wednesday, 10:44 a.m., Wells County Jail. Warrant served.

ACCIDENTS

City:

Monday, 2:48 p.m., 275 E Jackson St. Teresa Gerwig, 53, Bluffton, was backing a 2020 Ford Escape and hit the bumper of a parked 2017 Ford Edge. Damage did not exceed $1,000.

Tuesday, 8:56 a.m., 116 E Dustman Road. Margaret A. Epelding, 71, Craigville, was driving a 2009 Ford F-150 through a parking lot a mistook the accelerator for the break, hitting a parked 2023 Honda Accord head-on. Damage exceeded $10,000.

Wednesday, 12:01 a.m., 2951 E S.R. 124. Stacy Patton, 55, Bluffton, was driving a 2000 GMC Sonoma eastbound on S.R. 124 and hydroplaned, exiting the roadway on the north side of S.R.124 and struck a speed limit sign, then a utility box, and then a garage at 2951 E S.R. 124. The Sonoma went partially through the wall and damaged two vehicles inside the garage, a 2009 Ford F-150 and a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Damage exceeded $10,000.

FIRES

Tuesday, 12:26 p.m., 11080 N S.R. 1. Report of gas smell.

ARRESTS

Christina L Barger, 49, Alexandria; corrupt business influence, a Level 5 felony, fraud, a Level 6 felony, and intimidation, a Class A misdemeanor, No bond set.

Casey Marie Sills, 31, Winchester; domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. No bond set.

Bryon Edward Gordon, 43, Markle; probation violation, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond set.

Leaha Jenae Sherman-Pope, 26, Dunkirk; operating while intoxicated with passenger under 18, a Level 6 felony, driving while suspended — prior and operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more, both Class A misdemeanors, and operating without financial responsibility, a Class C misdemeanor. Bond set at $7,000.

Zei Quil Depree Aton Hairston, 23, Fort Wayne; operating without obtaining license, a Class C misdemeanor. Booked and released.

Caleb Lee Tungate, 35, Bluffton; criminal trespassing, a Class A misdemeanor. Booked and released.