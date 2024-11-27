INCIDENTS

City:

Monday, 3:58 p.m., Washington and Scott streets. Water access cover flipped up, fixed.

Monday, 7:44 p.m., Kroger. Subject in red Jeep reportedly asking for money. Unable to locate upon arrival.

Monday, 8:09 p.m., Johnson and Market streets. Report of verbal dispute.

Tuesday, 7:29 a.m., EZ Bowl. Crash. Vehicle towed. Report to follow.

Tuesday, 11:06 a.m., Police Department. Report of blackmail.

Tuesday, 11:28 a.m., Lowe’s. Woman arrested on warrant.

County:

Monday, 1:16 p.m., Wells County Jail. Justin Allen Troop, 36, Poneto, arrested on warrant for possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony. Bond set at $6,000.

Monday, 7:53 p.m., S.R. 124 and C.R. 450 E, Bluffton. Report of a vehicle crossing over center line, stopping in roadway. Elderly driver told deputy he was having a hard time seeing in the dark rain.

ACCIDENTS

County:

Tuesdsay, 12:31 a.m., Peyton’s Northern Distribution Center, Bluffton. Daniel Cabrales-Vasquez, 30, Chicago, was driving a 2004 Volvo VLN, attempting to back the vehicle into a docking area. In an attempt to avoid another semi, Cabrales-Vasquez ran the rear portion of the vehicle over the hood of a parked 2011 Ford Explorer. Damage exceeded $2,500.

Tuesday, 1:02 a.m., S.R. 1 at Yoder Road, Yoder. Williams Scott, 64, Markle, was driving a 2004 Toyota Echo southbound on S.R. 1 and struck a deer. Damage exceeded $5,000.

FIRES

Tuesday, 11 a.m., 200 block of North Oak Street. Report of burning smell. Bluffton Fire Department responded. Smell likely from sewage work at Wabash and Oak streets.

ARRESTS

Lauren Elizabeth Markley, 38, Bluffton; disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Bond set at $1,000. Bonded.

Seth Aaron Markley, 36, Bluffton; disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Bond set at $1,000. Bonded.