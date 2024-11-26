INCIDENTS

City:

Friday 8:56 p.m., 1100 N and S.R. 1, Ossian. Vehicle struck a police car, pinning the door closed. Markle Police Department responded.

Friday 11:33 p.m., Main Street and Dustman Road Intoxicated driver.

Saturday 2:31 p.m., Washington Commons. Blue and White Ford reported stolen from antique engine repair.

Sunday 5:41 a.m., Willowbrook Trail and Briarcrest Place. Possible water main leak reported. Unable to locate.

Sunday 2:54 p.m., Dollar General. Report of stolen wallet.

Sunday 5:09 p.m., Dollar General. Wallet found.

Sunday 5:56 p.m., 101 S Main St. Report of male in the road and seemingly disoriented. Man arrested on warrant.

Sunday 9:52 p.m., Main and Riley streets. Citation issued for driving without a license.

Sunday 8:15 p.m., 2100 N Main St. Caller reported workplace harassment. Incident reportedly captured by video cameras.

Monday 10:30 a.m., Bluffton U Store. Locks were cut from several units.

Monday 10:37 a.m., Wells County Jail. Woman arrested on warrant.

County:

Friday, 12:56 p.m., Pretzels. Report of stolen semi trailer. Employee stated the business had hired someone to remove the trailer, who was now refusing to return it without payment. The employee stated the semi trailer was moved without authorization, and wanted it marked as stolen.

Friday, 2:10 p.m., 3024 S Main St., Liberty Center. Report of an unwanted party at this location. Caller appeared highly intoxicated, location secured.

Friday, 7:41 p.m., Oak Road and 500 W, Markle. Report of harassing messages.

Saturday, 4:43 p.m., 6456 E U.S. 224, Craigville. Semi vs. utility pole. Report handled by Indiana State Police.

Sunday, 1:25 a.m., 6000 S 100 E, Poneto. Report of a domestic altercation. Parties separated.

Sunday, 2:08 p.m., River Terrace Estates. Caller reported seeing a hawk shot out of a tree. The witness did not see anyone after hearing the shot.

Sunday, 6:33 p.m., 4090 S 700 E, Bluffton. Vehicle drove through field.

Monday, 7:52 a.m., 2383 W S.R. 124, Bluffton. Abandoned vehicle.

Sunday, 9:11 a.m., 888 W Railroad St., Uniondale. Recovered stolen semi trailer.

Ossian:

Friday, 2:28 p.m., 300 W and U.S. 224, Uniondale. Semi and truck crash. Report to follow.

Friday, 6:26 p.m., 1100 N and 600 E, Ossian. Report of road rage. Parties separated.

Sunday, 7:20 a.m., S.R. 1 and 700 E, Ossian. Vehicle off roadway, out of fuel. Provided two gallons of gas.

Sunday, 7:47 p.m., Silo Farms. Verbal altercation between two men. Parties separated.

ACCIDENTS

City:

Friday, 5:44 p.m., S.R. 1 and Walnut Street. Kevin Kerner, 53, Winchester, Virginia, was attempting to merge a 2016 Ram 1500 and sideswiped a 2019 Ford Fusion driven by Leah Zachary, 29, Bluffton. Damage exceeded $1,000.

Saturday, 11:37 a.m. Wiley Avenue and Morgan Street. Spencer Schwartz, 23, Bluffton was driving a 2010 Ford Fusion, traveling westbound on Wiley and struck a gray Ford Focus, which had attempted to turn left onto Wiley and failed to yield the right of way. The Ford Focus fled the scene and was unable to be located. The Fusion was towed. Damage exceeded $2,500.

Saturday, 7:16 p.m., S.R. 1 and Dustman Road. Matthew Morris, 35, Fort Wayne, was driving a 2008 GMC Sierra westbound on Dustman turning left, failing to yield the right of way, and struck a 2017 Toyota RAV4, driven by Ava Troxel, 17, Bluffton, head on. Morris transported to Bluffton Regional Medical Center. Both vehicles towed. Damage exceeded $25,000.

County:

Monday, 7:32 a.m., C.R. 200 E near 700 S, Reiffsburg. Angela Irelan, 39, Keystone, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on C.R. 200 E and struck a deer. Vehicle towed from scene. Damage exceeded $5,000.

Ossian:

Friday, 7:48 p.m. S.R. 1 at C.R. 1050 N, Ossian. Patrick D. Moriarity, 39, Bluffton was driving a 2014 Ram 1500 southbound on S.R. 1 and reportedly suddenly traveled across the northbound lane into a ditch on the east side of the roadway, striking a utility pole. A witness stated the vehicle came to rest on the driver’s side facing east. The pole was heavily damaged as well as a nearby pole due to tension in the utility lines. Moriarity was trapped in the vehicle and transported to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne from the scene. The vehicle was towed. Damage exceeded $10,000.

ARRESTS

Jose Carlos Martinez Tapia, 24, Fort Wayne; operating without ever receiving a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Bond set at $500.

Allison Danielle Tungate, 19, Bluffton; minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage, a Class C misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment, both Class A misdemeanors. Bond set at $2,000.

Emily Diane Dixon, 25, Fort Wayne; probation violation, a Class B misdemeanor. No bond set.

Nicholas Wayne Miller, 40, Bluffton; shoplifting, more than $750 and less than $50,000, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond set at $3,000.