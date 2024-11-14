INCIDENTS

City:

Tuesday, 3:02 p.m., Main Street and Dustman Road. Citation issued for operating with expired plates.

Tuesday, 6:12 p.m., 400 block of Eastmoor Drive. Report of loud music. Resident advised of noise ordinance.

Wednesday, 8:09 a.m., Hunter Road and Dustman Road. Multiple calls about a sick deer running into traffic in area.

Wednesday, 1100 block of West South Street. Report of theft.

Wednesday, 12:56 p.m., Walmart. Seven tires stolen.

County:

Tuesday, 1:02 p.m., 600 Southeast S.R. 116, Bluffton. Report of harassment.

Tuesday, 2:48 p.m., 600 W and 625 S, Warren. Caller reported man walking in middle of road.

Tuesday, 5:53 p.m., U.S. 224 and 300 W, Uniondale. Car versus deer.

Tuesday, 11:15 p.m., 5300 W 1100 S, Montpelier. Caller reported man tried to ask for help and ran away when caller offered to contact police. Unable to locate.

Tuesday, 11:47 p.m., 450 E and River Road, Bluffton. Caller reported striking sign on River Road.

Tuesday, 11:58 p.m., Wells County Jail. Warrant served to Daniel Boyer.

Wednesday, 3:53 a.m., Lancaster Chapel United Methodist. Officer checked on vehicle in parking lot, subject was too tired to drive on way home from hospital in Fort Wayne.

Wednesday, 6:38 a.m., 4700 S 100 E, Bluffton. Report of dog chasing cat.

ARRESTS

Dominique Denzel Kirby, 31, Bluffton; domestic battery in the presence of a child and deception — identity, both Level 6 felonies, and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. No bond set.

Mitchell Lee Buzzard, 40, Huntington; invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond set.

Daniel Alton Boyer, 41, Ossian; operating with an ACE of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated, both Level 6 felonies. No bond set.

Terron Jamarr Wimes, 40, Fort Wayne; possession of narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Bond set at $5,500.

Kristy Jane Thompson, 35, Bluffton; maintaining a common nuisance – controlled substances and possession of a narcotic drug, both Level 6 felonies, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Bond set at $12,000.