By HOLLY GASKILL

An economic development interlocal agreement has not yet been finalized between the county and the city of Bluffton.

Commissioner Jeff Stringer said the parties were still working on the agreement, which he said was a “short-term agreement” to fund the economic development director’s salary. He said they would then determine a “long-term agreement,” likely to establish a new nonprofit entity for the Economic Development Commission.

Jessica Beste was hired as the economic development director in October. She gave her first report to the Wells County Commissioners on Monday.

In her first days in the role, Beste attended a conference which she said provided a lot of background information for onboarding into the role. She’s since evaluated 27 prospective sites for development, updated the EDC website, and met with those steering the county’s Make My Move partnership, among other items.

The county pledged $15,000 to Make My Move, an Indianapolis company, to market Wells County as a place to live. As an incentive to move, the county would pay out a relocation benefit.

Beste said the focus group hopes to approve eight to 10 applicants, who would receive $2,500 upfront and $2,500 after one year. White County — which Beste said would be a comparable example — received 250 applicants within a year and a half.

holly@news-banner.com