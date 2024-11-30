County Commissioners will hold executive session

The Wells County Commissioners will hold an executive session at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, in Room 105, the multi-purpose room on the lower level of the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St.

The reason cited for the executive session is: “To receive information and interview prospective employees.”

County Drainage Board will meet Monday afternoon

The Wells County Drainage Board will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, in Room 105, the multi-purpose room on the lower level of the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St.

County Commissioners will meet Monday evening

The Wells County Commissioners will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, in Room 105, the multi-purpose room on the lower level of the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St.

Items on the agenda include:

• Regular department updates from Wells County Sheriff Scott Holliday, Highway Supervisor Shawn Bonar and County Engineer Nate Whitacre.

• Discussion regarding the county certificate sale.

• Quarterly update from the Wells County Council on Aging and Wells on Wheels.

• Monthly reports and miscellaneous business.

Bluffton Board of Works to meet Tuesday afternoon

The Bluffton Board of Public Works and Safety will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, on the second floor of City Hall, 128 E. Market St.

Bluffton Common Council will meet Tuesday evening

The Bluffton Common Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, in the Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall, 128 E. Market St.

Wells County Council will meet Tuesday evening

The Wells County Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, in Room 105, the multi-purpose room on the lower level of the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St.

Items on the agenda include:

• Consideration of additional appropriations and transfers.

• EMS annual review.

• Full-time prosecutor consent.

• Quarterly innkeepers tax update.

• Miscellaneous business.

• 2025 board appointments.

Markle Town Council will have special meeting Wednesday morning

The Markle Town Council will meet at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, in the meeting room of the Markle Town Hall, 154 E Morse St. in Markle.

Area Plan Commission will meet Thursday evening

The Wells County Area Plan Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, in Room 105, the multi-purpose room on the lower level of the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St.