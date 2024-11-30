County Commissioners will hold executive session
The Wells County Commissioners will hold an executive session at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, in Room 105, the multi-purpose room on the lower level of the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St.
The reason cited for the executive session is: “To receive information and interview prospective employees.”
County Drainage Board will meet Monday afternoon
The Wells County Drainage Board will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, in Room 105, the multi-purpose room on the lower level of the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St.
County Commissioners will meet Monday evening
The Wells County Commissioners will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, in Room 105, the multi-purpose room on the lower level of the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St.
Items on the agenda include:
• Regular department updates from Wells County Sheriff Scott Holliday, Highway Supervisor Shawn Bonar and County Engineer Nate Whitacre.
• Discussion regarding the county certificate sale.
• Quarterly update from the Wells County Council on Aging and Wells on Wheels.
• Monthly reports and miscellaneous business.
Bluffton Board of Works to meet Tuesday afternoon
The Bluffton Board of Public Works and Safety will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, on the second floor of City Hall, 128 E. Market St.
Bluffton Common Council will meet Tuesday evening
The Bluffton Common Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, in the Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall, 128 E. Market St.
Wells County Council will meet Tuesday evening
The Wells County Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, in Room 105, the multi-purpose room on the lower level of the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St.
Items on the agenda include:
• Consideration of additional appropriations and transfers.
• EMS annual review.
• Full-time prosecutor consent.
• Quarterly innkeepers tax update.
• Miscellaneous business.
• 2025 board appointments.
Markle Town Council will have special meeting Wednesday morning
The Markle Town Council will meet at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, in the meeting room of the Markle Town Hall, 154 E Morse St. in Markle.
Area Plan Commission will meet Thursday evening
The Wells County Area Plan Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, in Room 105, the multi-purpose room on the lower level of the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St.