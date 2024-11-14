Jeffrey Lee Gephart, 62, of Montpelier, passed away on Nov. 11, 2024, at the intersection of Monroe Street and Highway 18 in Montpelier when a utility truck and his motorcycle collided. Jeff was born to the late Jacob L. “Jake” Gephart and Frances Mae (Cook) Cason on Jan. 20, 1962.

Survivors include his stepmother, Joyce Gephart, of Gas City; son, Jarrod (Heather) Gephart, of Hartford City; three granddaughters; siblings, Rita Bennett, of Montpelier, Becky Pauley, of Hartford City, Dewight (Debbie) Allen, of Alexandria, Robin (Jerry) Allmond, of Anderson; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Billy J. Pauley, Jr.; and great niece, Harper Lyn Steed.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, located at 109 W. Windsor Street, Montpelier, on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, from 2-4 p.m. A service to celebrate Jeff’s life will follow at 4 p.m. with Pastor Steve Rogers officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier, Indiana.