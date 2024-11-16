Andrew Cook is BHMSD’s Educator of the Year

By HOLLY GASKILL

Well deserved.

The simple phrase was used numerous times among colleagues, students, friends and family Friday morning as Andrew Cook was announced as Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District’s Educator of the Year.

Andrew Cook, the Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District’s Educator of the Year, walks with his parents through hallways of applauding students after the honor was announced. (Photo by Holly Gaskill)

Cook is in his 10th year of teaching math and science at Bluffton High School, where he’s been involved with the school’s social committee, serves as a building-level teacher technology specialist and coaches the Cyber Tigers eSports team.

“Mr. Cook is very deserving of this award,” said Superintendent Brad Yates. “We have many, many teachers that would fit into the same category of being so deserving, but one thing that really steps out for Mr. Cook is his ability to make every moment just truly matter for our students. It is not a one swing for the fence, it’s a gradual progression that he works with our students to make sure they can be successful in the long term.”

Bluffton High School teacher Andrew Cook was helping a student in his classroom when he was surprised with the announcement he was chosen as the district’s Educator of the Year. (Photo by Holly Gaskill)

Cook has made an indelible impact on his students’ lives — two of which spoke about their appreciation for Cook on Friday.

Because of Cook’s mentorship, seniors Lucas Yates and Logan Zoll both plan to study cybersecurity. Both have also already received certifications in the field, as a result of Cook’s work in introducing dual-credit opportunities. Both said that Cook has had a deep impact on their lives.

“He changed my life … Mr. Cook, out of every teacher here at Bluffton High School, or even the entire district, has an aura of passion, dedication, enjoyment, introspection — really, everything,” Yates said. “While I see (the same spirit) in other teachers, he just has it in so many spades that it’s unprecedented. I haven’t seen a man dedicated to just helping — even when he’s not directly helping, he’s helping.”

“Everywhere I go, he’s always smiling, he’s always laughing, he’s always encouraging people,” Zoll said. “From people I’ve talked to before, he just made an impact on their life, on his previous students, and it just changes everything.”

Even an empty classroom shows the marks of a well-loved, dedicated teacher. A nearly life-size cardboard cutout of Cook stands in the corner, made by a group of students who wanted to show their appreciation several years ago. Cook’s desk is covered with sticky note messages and pictures, preserved for years by tape. Multiple read “the best math teacher,” while another is just simply “thank you man.”

“Mr. Cook is what I would call the epitome of what every teacher and educator should strive to be,” said BHS Principal Steve Baker. “He puts in the time. He has a heart for kids. He wants to make a difference in their lives. He has poured his whole self into his job — it’s not a job for him, it’s a calling.”

Cook was simply shocked when his parents, colleagues and Wells County Chamber of Commerce representatives entered his room with the announcement on Friday.

“I just appreciate the support of the administration at the school,” he said. “My parents made a three-hour drive in. All the teachers and our students here, (I) couldn’t do it without a village, so credit to them.”

It was only moments after that Cook was ushered through hallways of hollering students celebrating the announcement. Cook later added that knowing someone would receive the honor that day, he had tried to bribe Baker that morning to avoid it.

“I tried to pay him off at breakfast this morning in case this was gonna happen — ‘I’ll give you $3 in case this is supposed to happen that way we don’t do this,’” Cook joked. “I’m not a big fan of the fanfare and recognition. There are so many other great teachers who are deserving of the honor of teacher of the year.”

“I think the only person who doesn’t believe that they deserve BHMSD Educator of the Year (for their good work) is Andrew Cook,” said Tara Cocanower, fellow teacher. “It’s an easy decision. It’s well deserved … Mr. Cook goes above and beyond in the little ways, and I think he exemplifies that the little things add up to big things.”

