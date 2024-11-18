By JONATHAN SNYDER

Multiple infrastructure issues with the Wells Community Pool have the Bluffton Parks Department looking to build something new.

This replacement comes after a master plan survey was conducted in 2022, with swimming voted as the top recreational activity in the area. A liner was installed years ago after there were leaks in the foundation and walls, but Parks Department Superintendent Brandy Fiechter stated that the liner is beyond its life cycle.

New lining would cost the department approximately $200,000 by itself. Fiechter said the patch work needed would become financial unsustainable — there are issues with exposed joints around the pool deck, difficulty in getting replacement parts for the slides, rust and metal flakes in the pumping system, cracked masonry in the pool house, and problems with the baby pool’s filter system.

“These aren’t little fixes,” Fiechter said. “We have to consider how many times we are dumping money into a facility that is going to fail at some point. I’ve gone around touring other communities, and it (failure) will just come as a surprise. A lot of it’s under the ground, so you don’t know. You can have massive leaks, and you won’t know until you get your water bill.”

In response to the need, Fiechter has toured different pools in the area, including New Haven, Portland and Columbia City. This tour included getting advice from different pools about additional amenities and build materials.

While nothing on the design of the pool is official, discussions with local swim teams have led to a desire for a 25-meter pool with eight lanes, instead of the current 50-meter size with six lanes. Fiechter said that the other 25 meters will be used for unique shapes and extra amenities. Fiechter noted that she wanted something unique that is not found in pools near the area.

“If it all works out … we’re looking at an eight lane, 25-meter pool,” Fiechter said. “Currently we have six lanes, so we’re hoping to add eight so we can host some bigger conferences. (Currently) we can only host the local meets. There’s conferences that we could go into if we were 25-meter instead of 50.”

With the pool approaching its 53rd birthday, ideas for procuring funds are still being worked out. Fiechter has submitted a request for READI 2.0 grant funding, which will match 20% of any committed funds from the city. Fundraising efforts are dependent on if the grant is awarded, but Fiechter mentioned she’s submitted for other local grants and will plan on a fundraising drive once READI funding is secured.

“The city has secured a match for me currently where we have general fund dollars, CEDIT and Adams Street TIF, so I know that I can at least apply for this grant to make it work out,” Fiechter said.

Initial projections show the pool costing approximately $6 million.

Fiechter reported that out of the over 1,200 responses on the survey, over 98% of people supported building a new pool. This last summer, over 10,000 people visited the pool.

“Because you have fun amenities, it draws and attracts people to come to the facilities,” Fiechter said in an Oct. 28 Harrison Township board meeting. “Some of the other pools, even in smaller communities, are maxing out within two hours of opening. If we have a lot more fun features we are going to definitely be a draw for economic development and community pride and activities for kids to do.”

