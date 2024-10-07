Home RSS Township waits on Ossian Town Council meeting for fire agreement Township waits on Ossian Town Council meeting for fire agreement October 7, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News What’s happening at the Wells County Public Library: 10-7-2024 RSS “Fire” up the griddles RSS Creative Arts celebrated past, present and future plans at anniversary gala