John “Jack” Wesley Brush, 73 of Uniondale, went to be with the Lord on Oct. 19, 2024, surrounded by the beauty of his beloved farm. His sudden passing serves as a reminder of life’s preciousness and the joy he found in all of God’s creation.

Born on May 20, 1951, in Hicksville, Ohio, to Lawrence and Bivere Brush. Jack proudly graduated from Hicksville High School in 1969. He had a deep respect for a job well done, embodying “Jack of all trades” as a badge of honor earned through his relentless work ethic. Jack worked hard to build a life he was proud of.

Jack discovered his passion for horses early on, achieving his dream of owning his own farm by buying his own land in 1978 with his first wife. Together they had a son, Christopher, and daughter, Lindsay, who joined him on his journey of developing his equine dreams. Jack started training horses as a side job. Over the years, Jack worked in many positions to provide for his family but his passion and joy was always in the horse business. After a downsize at the factory he worked at, he finally decided to chase his dreams and became a full time horse trainer. In 1992, he was able to add an additional twenty-five acres to his farm and he began to build the life he had always dreamed of as he formed Bit by Bit Farms Inc.

His reputation as a gifted trainer spread throughout the community, drawing people in for lessons from miles away. Beginning in his youth, he began training horses in 4-H, and would continue on to mentor countless youth, inspiring the next generation of horse lovers. He became a professional trainer and judge, training many world champions. A walk through his home would show many trophies, buckles, awards, accomplishments, and photos showcasing the horses he trained, owned, and showed. Jack was a member of many equine associations and clubs, including PtHA, APHA, POA, AWHA, along with many 4-H clubs. With nothing but his name and address, people would turn up from hundreds of miles away to learn from the best. When you saw the big white barn with the green roof, you knew you were at the right place.

Jack first met Patsy Detamore M.D., the love of his life, in 2002 as he taught her children how to ride and trained their horse. A beautiful friendship developed which evolved to them dating in 2003. They had 21 committed years together, 11 of which were spent as husband and wife. Jack and Patsy continued to build their dreams together to make a life they both loved and were proud of. Tending to their garden and his family were chores he was happy to take on. They enjoyed their farm, their children, their grandchildren, their animals, and most importantly, each other.

Jack attended the First Baptist Church in Ossian. A good husband, father, grandfather, friend, neighbor and mentor. He was full of knowledge and always willing to lend a hand or advice.

Jack always said he would stop working when he was dead, but those who love him know he is just getting started on his to-do list in heaven. Known for his quick wit, he always had a joke ready, reminding everyone to find joy even amidst life’s challenges.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Bivere Brush, brother Mancil Brush, sisters, Garcille Pieper and Lawrencine Brush.

Loving survivors include his wife and soulmate, Patsy Detamore-Brush M.D.; children, Lindsay Brush and Christopher Brush; Patsy’s children, Benjamin Detamore, Sharon Detamore, Samuel Detamore and Rachel Detamore; three grandchildren, Nicholas John Brush, Matthew Lawrence Brush and Olivia Grace Brush; step-grandchildren, Anthony Detamore, who lived with his grandparents for three years; and his three siblings; nieces, Kim Carson, Cathleen Quezada, and Stephanie Brush; and one nephew, Carl Pieper.

In honor of Jack’s wishes, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Jack’s honor may be made to the Wells County 4-H association.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren, Indiana.